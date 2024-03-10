Frozen out of the Sheffield Wednesday first team picture earlier this season under the previous regime of Xisco Munoz, it wouldn't have been out of the ordinary to see Marvin Johnson walk out of the door in South Yorkshire before Danny Rohl's emergence onto the scene at Hillsborough.

The German boss has managed to get the best out of a once unloved Johnson again, alongside completely turning around the fortunes of the Owls as a whole who now view an escape from the relegation mire in the second tier as achievable.

Before falling out with his ex-boss Munoz at the start of the season, the 33-year-old wing-back was instrumental in his team winning promotion back up to the Championship - the silky number 18 registering 11 assists in total last season, including picking up one in the entertaining playoffs that ensued.

Firing on all cylinders again even as his career nears its natural end-point soon, the decision to bring in the 5 foot 10 Owls man on a free transfer back in 2021 continues to look like a stroke of genius.

Marvin Johnson's time at Sheffield Wednesday

Johnson has gone on to make 22 Championship appearances this season for Rohl's relegation-threatened Owls, a remarkable amount of games tallied up considering his first taster of second-tier action didn't come about until the start of November.

Since then, however, he's been a crucial component to a revitalised Wednesday team that, prior to Friday night's defeat to Leeds, had won five of their last six games in the division, despite still being rooted near the foot of the overall standings.

Casting an eye back to Johnson's debut for the Owls three years ago however, it's very much a new-look squad assembled under Rohl in the present that are attempting a once unthinkable escape from the bottom three.

Sheffield Wednesday's lineup: Marvin Johnson's League One debut vs Doncaster 1. GK - Bailey Peacock-Farrell 2. RB - Jack Hunt 3. CB - Sam Hutchinson 4. CB - Dominic Iorfa 5. LB - Liam Palmer 6. CDM - Lewis Wing 7. RM - Andre Green 8. CM - Dennis Adeniran 9. CM - Barry Bannan 10. LM - Marvin Johnson 11. Floran Kamberi Sourced by Transfermarkt

Johnson would prove to be a hit with his new South Yorkshire fanbase from the get-go, instantly endearing himself into the hearts of the Hillsborough masses with an impactful first season.

The now 33-year-old would pick up three goals and nine assists from 44 appearances in total, with both of those totals ending up being eclipsed the following campaign by the ex-Middlesbrough man.

Johnson was crucial to Wednesday achieving promotion glory at Wembley under Darren Moore just last year, with the lively and energetic number 18 notching up three key passes on the big stage facing off against Barnsley.

With how much of a top-notch addition Johnson has proven to be for the South Yorkshire titans, it shouldn't be a real surprise to see that his transfer value has shot up since joining.

Acquired for nothing just three years ago, the creative machine's transfer worth now stands at the same value as Barry Bannan's does in the Wednesday ranks, according to Transfermarkt.

Marvin Johnson's transfer value in 2024

As of late December last year, Johnson comes in at an approximate worth of €250k (£214k) which ties him with Scottish wizard Bannan when compared to other stars in the Owls mix.

Both now represent seasoned heads in the more youthful side Rohl has put together - with Bannan coming in at 34 years of age too - but the experienced duo are still very much effective regardless of time weighing down on them.

Theoretically, if Wednesday had ended up selling on Johnson when everything had gone sour, selling him on for his estimated value now would have been viewed as making a healthy profit on a player the Owls are still grinning about today managing to sign on a free transfer deal.

Top five most valuable Sheffield Wednesday players - 2023/24 Player Transfer value 1. Callum Paterson €1.9M 2. Djeidi Gassama €1.5M 3. Di'Shon Bernard €1.3M 4. Anthony Musaba €1.2M 5. Michael Smith €1.1M Sourced by Football Transfers

Although Johnson finds himself way off being amongst the top five assets currently at Hillsborough - according to Football Transfers - the loyal Owls servant will aim to still prove he's worth relying on by Rohl between now and the end of the season to stave off relegation.

He is already proving that, forming a fantastic partnership with Djeidi Gassama down Wednesday's left-hand side recently that caused havoc against Plymouth Argyle.

Away from that synergy with his teammates pleasing his manager, Johnson on his own has proven he still warrants being in and around the Wednesday first-team with a couple of crucial strikes and assists in big moments of games.

Marvin Johnson's continued importance for Wednesday

Johnson's last two assists for Wednesday have proven to be game-defining contributions, teeing up Ike Ugbo for the winner against Bristol City in mid-February alongside playing the role of hero again versus Birmingham City earlier that month for the same goalscorer to fire home to clinch the 2-0 victory.

A strike right at the end of 2023 by Johnson also allowed the Owls to pick up a narrow 1-0 victory away at Preston North End, the 5 foot 10 Wednesday man cooly converting after a fast-paced breakaway move at Deepdale opened up the hosts.

Described as being a "sparkling" footballer by former Owls footballer and pundit Carlton Palmer at the peak of his powers back in his German manager's plans, Rohl will be overjoyed that he has such a dependable figure in his squad in Johnson who won't shirk away from giving his all in the ongoing relegation battle still playing out.

Johnson will aim to bow out from his extensive career sticking by the South Yorkshire side until the very end, with the Wednesday masses still very much in love with the 33-year-old even if the start of the campaign was rocky for the former Boro man.