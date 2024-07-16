Sheffield Wednesday fans are getting excited already about the prospect of the upcoming Championship season, with so many signings entering in through the door at Hillsborough on a daily basis.

The number now stands at nine new additions to the camp in South Yorkshire, but Danny Rohl will know that there's a number of top performers from last campaign that he can still rely on, away from the rumour mill churning out another potential name that could be a fresh incoming.

Anthony Musaba is one of those faces that the German boss knows can do a job next season, as the Owls aim to put their relegation anxieties from this campaign just gone to one side, and strive to even be a potential promotion dark horse if everything slots into place.

Anthony Musaba's time at Sheffield Wednesday

Musaba has turned out to be a masterstroke of a signing by the Owls, snapping up the ex-AS Monaco attacker on a free transfer, before he exploded into life for Rohl and Co during tense affairs towards the bottom of the second tier.

The Dutchman would score seven goals and pick up five assists for his employers in league action when times were tough last campaign, with four of those goal contributions coming during Wednesday's last six games of the season, as the Owls went on an unbeaten run to stave off the drop in unbelievable fashion.

This has resulted in Musaba's value obviously rising, with the Owls' punt on the 23-year-old massively paying off, as Football Transfers now estimates the 6 foot winger's value stands at £1.5m.

With a whole host of new attackers purchased this summer, it will be intriguing to see where Musaba fits in amongst the likes of Jamal Lowe and Olaf Kobacki joining the building, with a temptation potentially to sell him on for some easy profit.

Still, you imagine he will be a presence Rohl will want around the building in case things go pear-shaped again in the division.

There will be a worry that he could leave for nothing next summer, however, with his Owls contract up in 2025, as Wednesday suffer in the here and now with a similar predicament involving Di'Shon Bernard.

Di'Shon Bernard's situation at Wednesday

Bernard's future at Hillsborough is still very much up in the air, with no firm decision yet made by the former Manchester United defender on a new deal, as speculation starts to mount over what his next onward destination will be.

Losing Bernard for nothing would be a gutting blow to Wednesday's morale, with the Jamaica international worth £1m previously according to Football Transfers as well, but Musaba would be an even more catastrophic hit to the Owls' confidence if he also becomes a free agent down the line.

Musaba's transfer value over the years Year Transfer value 2024 £1.5m 2023 £0 2022 £1.2m 2021 £2.1m 2020 £2.1m Sourced by Football Transfers

Everyone involved with Wednesday will hope Musaba can perform to the same levels he did last season whatever role he takes on in the new-look Owls set-up, with the potential for his value to rise back up to a hefty £2.1m if he has another bright campaign.

Losing Bernard would be demoralising, but with Wednesday already actively looking at new centre-back targets in the form of Mickael Nade recently, replacements are already being drafted up and explored.

Whereas, Musaba will want to stay put and excel again, as Wednesday aim to build on the drama of staying up last season and head for a spot in the top half of the division.