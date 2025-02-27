Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has revealed that his side may be missing several players through injury when they face Sunderland on Friday night.

Sheffield Wednesday injury news

The Owls will be looking to right the wrongs of their 4-0 defeat to Burnley last weekend when they welcome the Black Cats to Hillsborough on Friday. A win, and it could keep the Owls’ faint hopes of a top six spot alive, but they will have to do it without one key attacker.

Leading up to this game, Rohl revealed a fresh blow as winger Anthony Musaba suffered an injury setback, meaning he will miss the game against Sunderland and likely a few more.

"At first it looked good; he trained on Sunday (after the Coventry game), but he got a small reaction. Now he has had two rejections," Rohl said.

"I hope it is this week, then next week, and then before Plymouth he is back. Sometimes at first an issue starts in one part of the body, and then maybe with some different movements it goes into another part. It is a shame, but he is positive, and I think he will be available for the end of the season, maybe the last eight or nine games. We are working on it; he is still positive. It is harder, of course, to have him out of the squad."

However, in positive news, Rohl did reveal that defender Dominic Iorfa is close to a return, although he won’t be available for the game against Sunderland, but could be back in the matchday squad after the March in