Sheffield Wednesday are waiting no time in getting the summer signings in after securing promotion in dramatic fashion in the League 1 playoff final.

Wednesday gained promotion to the Championship via a 123rd-minute header from Josh Windass against Barnsley, securing a 2-1 playoff final victory at Wembley.

Darren Moore has highlighted former Manchester United youth academy product Regan Poole as a priority target in this upcoming transfer window according to Joe Crann of The Sheffield Star.

Who is Regan Poole?

As mentioned, Regan Poole was a graduate of the infamous Manchester United academy and made his debut for the Red Devils back in 2016. Poole will be a free agent in a few weeks once his contract at Lincoln City runs out, and it is expected Poole will look for a move higher up the footballing pyramid.

At just 24, Poole is yet to hit his prime but already has sizable experience under his belt at such a young age. Per Transfermarkt, the defender has 23 caps for his native Wales and featured heavily for Lincoln City in the 2022/23 campaign.

Poole played 56 games across all competitions last season across multiple positions, featuring in 45 of the clubs League 1 fixtures. The defender was in the starting eleven in 98% of the time and played 98% of the team’s league minutes. He also contributed two goals and three assists as the Imps finished in 11th place.

Why do Sheffield Wednesday want to sign Poole?

At 5 foot 9, Poole is naturally a right-back and came through Man Utd’s academy playing that position, but the Welshman has the flexibility to play a range of positions. Poole can play in the centre of defence on either the right or left and can slot into a defensive midfield position as well.

Per Joe Crann, Moore is after the defender due to his experience and versatility as the Wednesday boss looks to strengthen his side ahead of their first season in England’s second division since their relegation from the Championship in 2021. Wednesday finished dead last during that campaign, and Moore will be hoping summer additions can keep the Owls away from the drop come the end of next season.

Wednesday will join League 1 champions Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town in the championship next season, with Owls fans hoping their side can join cross-town rivals Sheffield United in the Premier League in the not-too-distant future.