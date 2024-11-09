Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for a huge Championship clash with Sheffield United this weekend, and a big double injury update has emerged in the build-up.

Steel City derby on deck as Owls find form

In midweek, the Owls delivered a much-needed response to their shock 6-2 defeat at home to Watford last Saturday, winning 2-0 against Norwich City at Hillsborough. It leaves Danny Rohl's side sitting 15th in the table after the latest round of action, with a massive occasion now lying on the horizon with a chance to make it three wins in four league games.

Wednesday face their biggest match of the season so far on Sunday lunchtime, as they make the short trip to Bramall Lane to take on bitter rivals United, with the Blades in second place and looking like strong promotion contenders.

It is the first Steel City derby since back in March 2019, due to the Owls spending time in League One and their adversaries enjoying stints in the Premier League, and the whole of Sheffield is holding its breath ahead of a much-anticipated 90 minutes.

Wednesday are understandably the underdogs going into the game, given the respective league positions of both, and the fact that they are the away side, but Rohl will know that he and his players can etch their names into derby folklore with a win. Ahead of the match, an important injury update has emerged.

Speaking in his pre-derby press conference on Friday, Rohl confirmed that Sheffield Wednesday pair Nathaniel Chalobah and Michael Ihiekwe are both back on the training pitch again, following respective injury absences.

While neither Chalobah or Ihiekwe are expected to feature for Wednesday this weekend, having them slowly edging towards a return to the pitch is a huge boost, during a relentless season where squad depth is essential as the months pass.

Chalobah hasn't played a single minute of action in the Championship since securing a summer move to the Owls from West Brom during the summer transfer window, with his only appearance to date coming in the 5-1 win away to Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup.

As for Ihiekwe, having him back feels significant, considering what an important member of Rohl's defence was during the 2023/24 season, appearing 26 times in the league. He hasn't featured since late September, however, highlighting why Wednesday will need to ease him back in, rather than rush his return and risk injuring him further.

Hopefully, the pair will be close to a first-team return after the international break, using the next week or two to further build their fitness, before being available for the remainder of the campaign.