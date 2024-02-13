Sheffield Wednesday have been handed a much-needed injury boost regarding a player who has been called a "man mountain", following an update from reliable journalist Alex Miller.

Sheffield Wednesday injury news

The Owls are right in the thick of a Championship relegation battle, with last Friday's 2-0 win at home to Birmingham City a massive result in their quest to avoid the drop.

While results and performances have too often been lacking this season - things have improved a lot since Danny Rohl replaced Xiscvo Munoz, in fairness - injuries have also held Wednesday back, having to make do without key man in various positions.

Dominic Iorfa has been a loss at the back, the likes of Barry Bannan and Will Vaulks have been unavailable in the middle of the park - George Byers has moved on, too - and there have also been fitness issues for Josh Windass in attack.

Wednesday are now heading into the business end of the season, knowing that further improvements are needed to avoid relegation back to League One, and they have been handed a big boost.

Taking to X, Miller claimed that Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa is back in training and should return to play a key role in the Owls' relegation battle at some point soon.

"Good news from the Middlewood Road treatment room, where one of the Owls' longer-term absentees is back in training ahead of schedule and could deliver a boost heading into the business end of the season."

Miller goes into a little more detail in his report for The Sheffield Star, saying that a March return date still looks possible for the centre-back: "Initial indications were that Iorfa would only be able to return to training in March and while that may still be the case when it comes to match action should Wednesday choose to take a very slow-and-steady approach, there are high hopes he'll be ready to play a part in the final weeks end of the season after he was included in their EFL registration list last week."

He has been described as "man mountain" by Bannan, highlighting how much he is valued by his teammates, and his return could be key to his team remaining in the Championship.

Admittedly, Iorfa will likely take time to find his best form initially, so Rohl may have to be careful easing him back in, but his experience could really come to the fore when Wednesday need him the most.