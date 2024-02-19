The future of a "vital" Sheffield Wednesday player has been decided ahead of the summer transfer window, according to an update from reliable journalist Alex Miller.

Sheffield Wednesday contract news

The Owls picked up a massive 2-0 victory away to Millwall on Saturday afternoon, keeping their hopes of survival alive in the Championship with one of their most important victories of the season to date.

Danny Rohl continues to do an admirable job since replacing Darren Moore earlier in the campaign, even if results are far from perfect, and the hope is that he can inspire his side to safety between now and May.

Once the end of the season arrives, there could be something of an exodus at Hillsborough, considering how many established players are out of contract with the Owls in 2024.

That includes last season's League One playoff final hero Josh Windass, who could potentially leave on a free transfer, should an extension not come his way, or he decides he wants a new challenge. The same applies to midfielder Will Vaulks, who is a key figure in the middle of the park when he is fit.

Legendary fan favourite Barry Bannan also falls into that category, as does centre-back Dominic Iorfa, so it could be a summer of real change, and a lot could depend on whether Wednesday have avoided relegation from the Championship or not.

Barry Bannan to stay at Sheff Wed

Writing on X, Miller claimed that Bannan will stay put at Sheffield Wednesday this summer, still being considered an important figure by Rohl.

"Barry Bannan is approaching the end of his Wednesday contract. Asked in December, he seemed uncertain over his future. Danny Rohl was unequivocal answering where Bannan will play his football next season. It doesn't get much clearer than this."

Bannan has been a genuinely superb player for Wednesday over so many years, and he is now arguably one of the best in the club's history given his technical ability and longevity, making a whopping 389 appearances for the Owls in total.

Bannan was described as an "intelligent" and "vital" player for Wednesday by Moore during his time as manager, and Rohl clearly thinks the same.

"I am very convinced he (Bannan) will be here, it doesn't matter which league. I like that he is also looking to see what he is wanting to do after his playing career, maybe be a manager at some time and that is fantastic, to be open to this as well. There is no issue, no problem. He will be a part of the team next season."

At 34 years of age, the Scot arguably isn't quite the force he used to be, which is only natural, but he is a footballer who relies more on talent than pace, so there is no reason why he can't still be an important figure at Hillsborough for a few more years, dictating matches just like he did at Millwall this weekend.

A short-term extension is a no-brainer and the hope is that Bannan is still playing Championship football next season, being rewarded after showing so much loyalty during the League One days.