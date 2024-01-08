Sheffield Wednesday are "hopeful" of completing the signing of a new player imminently, according to an update from two journalists in the last 48 hours.

The Owls are relatively flying at the moment, overcoming a dire start to the season and improving all the time under impressive young coach Danny Rohl. In the Championship, Wednesday have won three of their last five matches, allowing them to jump off the bottom of the table and to within a couple of good results from safety, and they also picked up a resounding 4-0 win at home to Cardiff City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday evening.

While there is genuine positivity in the air among the Owls fanbase currently, there is still a huge amount of work to be done in the relegation fight, and some new signings in the January transfer window could be needed.

Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle is one player who has emerged as a potential target, with the 19-year-old on loan at Oxford United but possibly heading to Hillsborough instead. A move for West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry also looks like it could happen, which would provide Rohl with further options in the middle of the park.

Taking to X, Miller claimed that Sheffield Wednesday are "hopeful" of agreeing a deal to sign James Beadle on loan from Brighton.

"Understand Wednesday are hopeful of beating other Champ clubs to loan signing of 19 y/o Brighton GK James Beadle. Highly-rated Eng youth int who has worked with Sal Bibbo before."

Meanwhile, BBC Sheffield's Rob Staton provided an even further update on the situation, saying: "Understand goalkeeper James Beadle was in Sheffield today and his arrival at Sheffield Wednesday is imminent. Has been on loan at Oxford from Brighton."

Beadle could be a brilliant addition for Wednesday, providing competition for Cameron Dawson between the sticks, at a time when the current Owls No.1 is enjoying some great form, saving two penalties in the win over Cardiff.

The Brighton youngster is known for being strong with the ball at his feet, playing it out from the back in a manner similar to the world-class likes of Ederson and Alisson, and that is something that Rohl clearly wants in his goalkeepers.

It would bring a healthy competition between the sticks, but for all Dawson's excellence recently, if the Wednesday manager believes Beadle is the best option in terms of suiting his playing style the most, he is unlikely to hesitate in throwing him straight in.

If the Owls could snap him up and also acquire the signature of Coventry, whether that be on loan or permanently, it would just give them that extra bit of quality needed to further increase their chances of avoiding relegation this season.