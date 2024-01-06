Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be interested in signing an "exciting" player currently on the books of a Premier League club, according to journalist Alex Miller.

Sheff Wed survival hopes & transfer news

The Owls made a dire start amid their return to the Championship earlier in the season, with life under Xisco Munoz going disastrously and a swift return to League One looking likely. But Wednesday have been revitalised since the impressive Danny Rohl came in as manager, with survival now feeling more possible by the week.

Rohl's side have won three of their last five league games, jumping to 22nd place in the table in the process, and they are now only three points adrift of Huddersfield Town directly above them.

While things are going swimmingly for the Owls all of a sudden, there is still plenty of work to do in the relegation fight, and new faces during the January transfer window could give the manager the added depth and quality that he craves.

Wednesday have been linked with a move for Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan, with the 31-year-old struggling for playing time at his current club, only starting nine matches in the Championship so far this season. Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden is also reportedly seen as an ambitious transfer target - one that could bolster Rohl's choices in the middle of the park greatly.

Sheff Wed want Conor Coventry

Taking to X on Friday, Miller claimed that Sheffield Wednesday are keen on the idea of snapping up West Ham ace Conor Coventry this month, though they aren't the favourites to snap him up.

"Understand Wednesday are admirers of 23yo West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry. Lots of interest in the ROI youth international who could leave this month - Owls not believed to be front-runners at this stage."

Coventry could be a really astute signing by Wednesday if they can strike a deal for him, and the fact that West Ham seem willing to sell him in January does act as a boost for Rohl.

The 23-year-old is currently out on loan at Rotherham United, who sit bottom of the Championship at the moment, but a return to the London Stadium could happen if a permanent move is on the cards.

Coventry is someone who has been hailed as an "exciting talent" by journalist Roshane Thomas in the past, while David Moyes has also praised him, saying:

"He is doing great and we like him a lot. He had a chance to go out in the summer, and he had a couple of good clubs [interested], but we like having him because he’s such a good boy."

This outlines the pedigree that Coventry has, considering he has played in the Europa League for the Hammers, and he is someone who could come straight in as an important player, especially with Barry Bannan not getting any younger, and the likes of George Byers and Will Vaulks often in and out of the team through injury.