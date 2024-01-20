Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing former Arsenal player Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill, who currently plays in Hungary.

Ormonde-Ottewill's experience and quality make him a valuable addition to the team's depth.

He could provide strong competition for Marvin Johnson on the left flank and contribute to the team's survival efforts in the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in signing a player who used to be on the books of a Premier League giant, according to a new update.

Sheffield Wednesday transfer news

The Owls continue to fight for their lives in the Championship as they look to pull off something of a miracle escape act under Danny Rohl, but there is still plenty of work to be done to survive an immediate return to League One.

Rohl's side remain in the bottom three after defeat to Coventry City this weekend, but they have picked themselves up after a horror start under the previous management.

Wednesday have been linked with new signings in the January transfer window, and it could make sense to bring in a few new faces in order to strengthen the depth at the manager's disposal.

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden is among the Owls' potential transfer targets, having been earmarked as an experienced head who could add quality to the midfield.

Now, another update has emerged regarding the Owls' January transfer business, with a defensive ace being looked at as a target.

Sheff Wed want Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill

According to Football Insider, Sheffield Wednesday are keen on signing Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill, with the left-back once at Arsenal and now playing abroad in Hungary.

"Sheffield Wednesday have enquired about signing ex-Arsenal defender Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill, sources have told Football Insider. Ormonde-Ottewill, [28], is currently plying his trade in Hungary with Puskas Akademia FC and is in the final six months of his contract with the club.

"Sheffield Wednesday are considering offering the left-back a return to the UK, while several Major League Soccer sides are keen to lure the former England youth international to the US."

Ormonde-Ottewill may be something of a relative unknown to Wednesday fans, but he is someone who could provide Rohl with the aforementioned depth that he needs between now and the end of the season given his experience.

The fact that the 28-year-old was even at Arsenal at any point in his career speaks volumes about the quality that he possesses, and he made a total of 32 appearances for the Gunners' Under-21s during his time at the club. He is also a one-time capped England Under-19 international, while 49 appearances in League One shows that he has an element of experience in the Football League.

Ormonde-Ottewill could provide good competition for Marvin Johnson on the left flank, assuming the latter stays put at Wednesday beyond the January window - he is reportedly in talks with fellow Championship side Ipswich Town over a move to the promotion hopefuls - and at 28 years of age, he is both experienced and hopefully having entered his prime years.

If the signing goes through, it may not necessarily be an earth-shattering piece of business, but should Rohl see Ormonde-Ottewill as someone who can suit his style of play and system, the Owls manager should be trusted.