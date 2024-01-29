Sheffield Wednesday have submitted an offer for a striker target who "likes to be a nuisance", according to an update from reliable journalist Joe Crann, and the player is now trying to push through a move to the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday transfer news

The Owls could badly do with an injection of extra quality in their squad this month, as they desperately battle to remain in the Championship this season. Former Arsenal youngster Brandon-Ormonde Ottewill has been linked with a move to Hillsborough in the January transfer window, as he looks to possibly make a return to England after playing for Hungarian side Puskas Akademia since 2022.

A current Arsenal player has also been seen as a target for Wednesday before the end of the season, with Gunners attacker Mika Biereth seen as a loan option, not to mention being a potential alternative to Bailey Cadamarteri. He is currently on loan at Sturm Graz, however, sealing a deal earlier this month, so the Owls may have to wait until the summer to sign him.

Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire has also been tipped to join the Danny Rohl revolution, and now another important claim has emerged regarding Wednesday's pursuit of him.

Taking to X, Crann claimed that Sheffield Wednesday have made a third offer for Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire, with a deal potentially getting over the line soon as the player begins to push it through from his side.

"SWFC have been given a boost in their pursuit of young Orlando City forward, Duncan McGuire. Understand they’ve submitted a third and final bid, while the player has rejected a new contract because he wants an overseas move."

In Crann's report for The Sheffield Star, "McGuire’s current club have been in talks with the 22-year-old regarding an extension of his time in Florida, but The Star is led to believe that those talks have now reached an impasse".

Sheff Wed's top goalscorers in all competitions Total Anthony Musaba 5 Josh Windass 4 Marvin Johnson 3 Bailey Cadamarteri 3 Michael Smith 3

This is exciting news for Wednesday supporters, with McGuire someone who can bolster Rohl's attacking options, at a time when goals from attacking players can come at a premium. This season, Anthony Musaba leads the Owls' scoring charts with just four strikes in the Championship, which highlights the need for more attacking firepower.

The American has scored 15 goals in 37 appearances for Orlando to date, as well as winning one cap for the USA, and while English football is a higher level than the MLS, this level of productivity could aid Rohl greatly. He has been hailed as someone who "likes to be a nuisance" by Stars and Stripes, and he has also perhaps bizarrely been described as the answer to Lionel Messi for Orlando in the MLS, following the Argentina legend's move to Inter Miami.

McGuire is still only 22 as well, so he would be arriving at Hillsborough as a long-term acquisition rather than a quick fix, and he could grow as a player over time, potentially being an important part of the USA's 2026 World Cup plans come that point.