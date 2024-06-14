Sheffield Wednesday have reignited their interest in a top flight talent who won the league with his loan club last season, according to an update from reliable journalist Joe Crann.

Big transfer summer for Rohl at Hillsborough

The Owls did an incredible job to survive in the Championship this season, with a swift return to League One looking extremely likely earlier in the campaign. The arrival of Danny Rohl as manager completely changed their fortunes, however, and they secured their place in the second tier of English football on the final day, winning at Sunderland.

The key now is for Wednesday to kick on and not find themselves in another relegation battle next season, and the biggest positive to have emerged in recent weeks is that Rohl has signed an extension at Hillsborough until 2027, easing fears that he would be snapped up by another club this summer.

New signings have been linked with the Owls, with former Manchester City player Cameron Humphreys emerging as an option, according to one report. Queens Park Rangers, Millwall and Swansea City are all thought to be in the mix, however, with the 25-year-old currently at Rotherham United.

Elfsborg midfielder Michael Baidoo has also been backed to move to Hillsborough, coming in as an upgrade on Will Vaulks, who has left the club after a solid spell there. Middlesbrough, Hull City and Luton Town are all considered contenders to snap him up, too.

Sheff Wed reignite interest in Premier League talent

According to Crann on X, Sheffield Wednesday's interest in Brentford's Myles Peart-Harris has returned, with a potential summer move on the cards after eyeing him up during the January transfer window:

"Hearing that SWFC have reignited their interest in Myles Peart-Harris after he helped Portsmouth to the League One title last season. Wednesday were looking at him in January, and consider him an attacking possibility for 2024/25."

Peart-Harris could be an exciting addition to Wednesday's squad, with the 21-year-old enjoying a successful spell on loan at Portsmouth during the second half of the 2023/24 season, ensuring that Pompey won League One and sealed a return to the Championship in the process.

He made 12 league appearances in total for the south coast side, scoring twice, and Portsmouth manager John Mousinho lauded his many qualities as a player during his time at Fratton Park:

"He can effectively play as six, eight or 10 for us – or potentially off the left. We want him higher up the pitch, but he has the athletic capability to play as a six. He’s a really powerful player who can go past players and have a big impact for us."

Added depth and quality are vital to Rohl ahead of next season, ensuring that Wednesday can aim for a much higher finish in the league, and Peart-Harris could be an immediate key man, as well as a player who should get even better in the coming years, having spent 11 years in Chelsea's fabled Cobham academy. He even has three Premier League appearances to his name, further showcasing his pedigree.