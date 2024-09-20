Sheffield Wednesday are believed to have turned down an approach for a "very good" player who Danny Rohl values, according to a fresh transfer update.

Sheffield Wednesday news

The Owls are badly in need of finding some form in the Championship, even though they made it into the fourth round of the EFL Cup midweek, following their 1-0 win away to Blackpool.

In the league, Rohl's side haven't tasted victory since thumping Plymouth Argyle on the opening weekend of the season, losing their next three games in the competition after that, before drawing 1-1 at home to Queens Park Rangers last weekend. The manner of that result was hugely disappointing, however, given the ludicrous nature of the visitors' scrambled last-gasp equaliser.

On Saturday, Wednesday make the trip to a Luton Town side who are only one place ahead of them in the table, and on the same number of points, arguably underperforming since their return to the Championship from the Premier League.

Away from the league action, transfer rumours have continued to emerge regarding the Owls, too, with youngster Sam Reed linked with a move away from Hillsborough on loan. He is wanted by National League clubs, who will be able to sign him outside the summer transfer window. Now, another exit update has also dropped with another player.

Sheffield Wednesday turn down approach for "very good" ace

According to a new update from The Star, Sheffield Wednesday have turned down an approach from Maccabi Tel Aviv for the signing of Pol Valentin this week, with contact made between the two clubs.

The report says that the Europa League side "had been keeping tabs on the full back’s progress and were considering making an offer" prior to the Israeli transfer window closing, but the Owls "shut it down".

Keeping hold of Valentin makes complete sense for Wednesday even if he isn't a vital player, with Rohl even stating that earlier this week, saying: "He is part of my squad. We need the competition at the right full-back position. That’s for me, no. No question mark."

The 27-year-old has been a solid addition since arriving at Hillsborough last summer, providing competition at right-back and making a total of 48 appearances to date.

Admittedly, he has been limited to only one Championship start in 2024/25 to date, but he has been involved in every match in the competition, showing that he is an important squad figure. Meanwhile, former Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz once lauded his qualities, having brought him to the club:

“He has very good intensity. I know a lot about Pol, not only his capacity as a footballer but a personality as well and this is very good. This is important because I know exactly what he can give to the team. He was with me when he was very young with Gimnastic and I know how he has progressed."

Valentin may understandably be keen for more playing time, but given the number of fixtures this season, he may soon get more starts to his name, dovetailing with the likes of Yan Valery and Liam Palmer in the process.