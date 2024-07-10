Manchester United are currently busy behind the scenes trying to secure a number of signings to bolster Erik ten Hag's squad.

The Dutchman penned a new contract at Old Trafford last week and now looks set to get backed by the new ownership group headed up by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

That said, they must learn from the mistakes of the past. No puzzling signings like Antony; they must be wiser with the way they spend their money.

Fortunately, it looks as though they could be doing exactly that as they hone in on a multitude of defensive targets.

Manchester United's new-look staff Name Role Appointed Sir Jim Ratcliffe Owner December 24th 2023 Dan Ashworth Sporting Director July 1st 2024 Jason Wilcox Technical Director April 19th 2024 Jean-Claude Blanc CEO April 30th 2024 Omar Berrada CEO TBC

Man United's centre-back targets

With Raphael Varane leaving, Jonny Evans now 36 and Lisandro Martinez rather injury-prone, it's a necessity that Ten Hag welcomes one or two new centre-backs to United this summer.

It is no secret that Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite is a key target with the Red Devils having now reportedly lodged two bids for his services, although both have been rejected.

Talks have been ongoing to secure the signature of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt while a deal has even been agreed to sign wonderkid Leny Yoro from Lille.

The difficulty with that one is that the teenage defender prefers Real Madrid and is waiting for them to make the call.

So, what should the new recruitment team do? Well, Teddy Sheringham has had his say.

What Teddy Sheringham has said about United's transfer plans

At this current moment in time, De Ligt seems the most likely man to arrive at Man united.

The latest is that they have been given the green light to sign the player. However, Sheringham doesn't think he'd be a worthwhile acquisition.

Speaking exclusively to Football FanCast on behalf of...., he stated: "I don’t think that he is a player that Manchester United need. They need leaders and strong characters."

Who should United go for instead? Well, the former England striker recommended one of his fellow countrymen.

Sheringham continued: "Marc Guehi is believed to be heading to Manchester United and I would prefer a big strong defender than another ball player, they need more winners and more leaders on the pitch now.

"Any top player heading to Manchester United can improve the team and they need to get signings right to be able to push on next season."

Guehi endured a rather injury-hit campaign with Crystal Palace last season, playing 25 times in the Premier League. However, he has risen to prominence with England at Euro 2024.

The defender missed the quarter-final victory over Switzerland through suspension with Ezri Konsa taking his place. It's expected he will come back into the starting lineup for the semi-final against, ironically, De Ligt's Netherlands side.

Marc Guehi at Euro 2024 Games played 4 Clean sheets 2 Touches * 91.8 Pass accuracy 93% Interceptions * 0.5 Tackles * 0.5 Ball recoveries * 5 Duels won * 4 Yellow cards 2 Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

Guehi has been nothing short of exceptional in Germany this summer and could quite possibly be hailed as England's Player of the Tournament.

Is that enough to convince United to move for him? Well, with a reported asking price of £65m, he could be cheaper than the aforementioned Branthwaite who has been touted at around £80m.