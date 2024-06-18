Tottenham legend Teddy Sheringham has now given his verdict on Spurs' summer transfer plans in an exclusive interview with FootballFanCast, and he's told the Lilywhites to go for a £60 million star over Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Spurs set to make more attacking signings after Timo Werner

Following on from their agreement to keep Timo Werner on loan for another season, the consensus is that manager Ange Postecoglou could benefit from further attacking additions.

The German originally put pen to paper on a temporary switch to Spurs for the second half of 2023/2024, which included an option to make the deal permanent for around £15 million.

However, chairman Daniel Levy has since re-negotiated the terms to keep Werner on loan for the entirety of 2024/2025 - with the new deal including an even cheaper buy-option clause set at £8.5 million for next summer.

Supporters will also be ecstatic to realise that Tottenham are expected to make even more attacking signings on top of this, as backed by reliable journalists like Alasdair Gold, following on from their announcement of Werner's stay.

Postecoglou managed very well in his first season without club-record goalscorer Harry Kane, with the majority of their goals coming courtesy of Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski.

However, Son's future is up in the air with his contract expiring next year, and Richarlison has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia for the right offer.

Spurs are therefore in the market for more forward options, and it is believed Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze is a top target. There are rumours that Postecoglou's side will soon open talks for Eze, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's potential departure could open the door for them to make a move for heavily-linked Chelsea star Gallagher.

Teddy Sheringham urges Spurs to sign Eze over Gallagher

Levy and the wider recruitment team only have so much money to spend this summer, though, so they'll have to weigh their next moves carefully.

Speaking exclusively to FFC, in partnership with Poker Sites, pundit and Spurs hero Sheringham has urged Spurs to make a move for Eze over Gallagher - explaining that the £60 million Englishman would be a better fit and type of player that Postecoglou would love.

"I like Eze – probably more so than Gallagher," said Sheringham, when asked who would be better suited.

"The more players that you have who can open up a defence, especially given the way Ange Postecoglou wants to play, the better. He likes players who can get on the ball and open up a defence, so I would probably say Eze, although I like Conor Gallagher as well. Gallagher is different to Eze, a bit more workman like and more of a grafter to make things happen, but I’d be happy for him to go to Tottenham as well."

Eze dazzled under both Roy Hodgson and Oliver Glasner last campaign, racking up 11 goals and six assists in all competitions - form which was justly rewarded with a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024.

He also averaged a goal every 208 minutes, with fellow pundit Alan Hutton explaining to Tottenham News that Levy may have no problem paying £60 million for Eze.