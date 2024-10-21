An update on when West Ham expect to conduct a serious review of Julen Lopetegui's position has emerged after the damaging defeat to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Lopetegui loses again

In what is becoming a recurring theme during his tenure as West Ham boss, Julen Lopetegui's side slumped to another Premier League defeat as they were thrashed by Tottenham on Saturday.

After spending in excess of £100m over the summer, the Hammers have picked up just eight points from eight games, winning just twice all season and making a mockery of suggestions that they could challenge for Europe under the former Wolves boss this season, with the club currently sitting in 15th.

Their London derby defeat was the worst yet, as 10 chaotic minutes saw them go from 1-1 to 4-1 down courtesy of goals from Yves Bissouma and Heung Min Son, as well as an own goal from goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

It saw West Ham fans stream out of the stadium well before the final whistle, and there are concerns that Lopetegui may already have lost the fans, having become the first manager in the club's history to lose his first three home Premier League games.

Worse still, a late rush of blood to the head of talisman and goalscorer Mohammed Kudus saw him sent off and banned for three games, which could potentially be increased.

After the game, Lopetegui admitted his side needed to do much better.

"We can do much better than we did to avoid these moments for sure because all our players knew what their players were going to do. We didn’t defend well. After the second goal, we had a lot of time to be competitive and to draw or even win the match, and I think the worst thing today was the eight minutes when we were not competitive."

Now, an update on his immediate future has been forthcoming as he battles to turn things around.

Lopetegui under pressure but Hammers in no rush

According to The Guardian, the West Ham boss is safe for now, with Lopetegui not in "imminent danger" of being sacked.

They report that "there is deep concern about early results under Lopetegui" and that he is "under pressure", but that he still has time to turn things around at the club, with the Hammers hierarchy recognising that the Spaniard is "attempting to implement a new style of play while he beds in 10 summer signings".

Indeed, they add that "his position could be reviewed if there is no improvement before Christmas", which gives him plenty of time to turn things around, far more than most West Ham fans will likely be willing to give him.

The Hammers face Manchester United next, who have an under pressure manager of their own, before games against Nottingham Forest, Everton and Leicester City, where Lopetegui will desperately need results and performances.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Manchester United (Home) Nottingham Forest (Away) Everton (Home) Newcastle (Away) Arsenal (Home)

For now though, he appears set to receive time from those above him to try and rescue a situation that appears on the verge of turning ugly.