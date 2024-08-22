It's been an interesting summer for Arsenal so far this year, as while Mikel Arteta's side looked good in preseason and kicked off their Premier League campaign with a convincing 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, there is still some trepidation among the fanbase.

The reason why? A lack of business in the transfer market. So far, the only new addition to the first-team squad has been Riccardo Calafiori, and while Mikel Merino looks like a nailed-on deal, the club haven't added to the frontline.

The North Londoners ended last season with five goals fewer than Manchester City, and so there is an understandable level of concern among supporters that if Edu Gaspar and Co do not add to the attack in the next eight days, they'll have to make do with second place for a third year on the bounce.

Fortunately, reports suggest that the club are now looking to bring in a new striker, someone who would be their best forward since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal's striker search

According to a recent report from Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal have rejoined the race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The report claims that after looking for attacking reinforcements elsewhere, notably in Lisbon, the Gunners have returned to the fray and are once again interested in signing the Nigerian star, but not at the original €130m - £110m - price that the Neapolitan club demanded previously.

The good news is that according to the story, the I Partenopei are now open to letting their goalscoring machine leave for closer to €100m, which converts to the much more reasonable sum of £85m.

It would still require a significant investment from Arsenal to get this transfer over the line, but given Osimhen's quality, it would be worth it, especially as he could become their best striker since Aubameyang.

Why Osimhen could be Arsenal's next Aubameyang

Now, while we believe that Osimhen has the ability and potential to become Arsenal's next Aubameyang, we mean in the sense that he'd be a game-changing goalscoring machine for the Gunners, not that he'd flame out of the club and leave under a dark cloud.

Before things turned sour in North London for the Gabonese icon, he was one of the best strikers in Europe, let alone England, and looked set to become a bonafide legend at the Emirates.

For example, in July 2020, he became the fastest player in the club's history to reach 50 Premier League goals, doing it in just 79 matches - four faster than Thierry Henry - and left the club with 92 goals and 21 assists to his name in 163 appearances.

He also guided the North Londoners to their only trophy in the last seven years, scoring both goals in the Gunners' 2-1 win over Chelsea in the 2020 FA Cup final.

In all, while it ended depressingly, Aubameyang was an incredible striker for Arsenal when he was at his best, and based on the last couple of years, there is no reason to think that the Napoli star couldn't replicate some of that form should he make the move this summer.

For example, in the 2022/23 season, the 25-year-old goalscoring "monster", as dubbed by data analyst Raj Chohan, led the Italian giants to their first Serie A title in over 30 years while scoring 31 goals and providing five assists in 39 matches across all competitions, meaning he averaged a goal involvement once every 1.08 games.

Last season was less successful for the former LOSC Lille ace, yet he still found the back of the net on 17 occasions and provided four assists in just 32 appearances, equating to an impressive average of a goal involvement every 1.52 games.

Osimhen's 22/23 & 23/24 2022/23 Appearances 39 Goals 31 Assists 5 Goal Involvements per Match 0.92 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 17 Assists 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.65 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Lastly, in just 35 senior caps for the Super Eagles, the Lagos-born marksman has scored 21 goals and provided 11 assists, which equates to a ludicrous average of a goal involvement every 1.09 games.

Ultimately, while it would be a costly deal to get done, Osimhen looks like he could become Arsenal's best striker since Aubameyang. Therefore, Edu and Co should do what they can to bring him to the Emirates this summer before someone else gets to him first.