Few players for the away side stood out in West Ham's 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday however, one particular individual has been criticised for his poor form and lack of fitness.

West Ham's dreadful Premier League form continues

For supporters of West Ham, this season has been something of a rollercoaster. Last year saw statement victories over city rivals Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal, but the turn of the year has seen the East London outfit fail to win any of their league games in 2024 and lose all of their last three outings.

Related West Ham make decision on future of David Moyes amid Forest defeat The Hammers appear to have changed their mind on the future of the Scottish manager.

Despite sitting eighth in the Premier League and in the hat for the Europa League round of sixteen, there has been a sense of growing discontent at the London Stadium. An embarrassing 6-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend saw countless fans vote with their feet and walk out of the ground before half-time. A goal from former captain Declan Rice to make it six rubbed salt in the wound, with pressure mounting on David Moyes.

Part of West Ham's struggles this season have come from their failure to replace Rice. The £105million received for the Englishman has gone some way to fund reinforcements, however, it is clear that Rice's departure has left a gaping hole at the base of the Hammers' midfield. To make matters worse, the man signed to bolster the middle of the park has failed to impress in his new colours.

Phillips "nowhere near up to speed"

Speaking on their TalkSPORT radio show after Saturday's game, Dean Ashton and Jamie O'Hara were unanimous in their critique of Kalvin Phillips' display. The midfielder was shown a second yellow card 71 minutes into the game at the City Ground, adding to his catalogue of poor performances for his new club.

Ex-Hammers striker Ashton took aim at Phillips, bluntly stating that “It’s been, let’s be honest, an absolutely shocking start to his West Ham career for Kalvin Phillips. He’s clearly been sat on the bench for far too long and he is nowhere near up to speed”.

O'Hara then shared his thoughts, adding: “Kalvin Phillips can’t go to the Euros, he looks unfit, he looks way off the pace”.

Once a stalwart for Gareth Southgates' England, it is now unlikely that Phillips will be adding to his thirty-one caps for The Three Lions anytime soon. A product of the Leeds United academy, Phillips earned plaudits as a tough tackling midfielder with a creative spark. Departing his boyhood club for Man City in 2022, the Englishman struggled for minutes, playing just thirty-one times in eighteen months.

Now on loan at West Ham, Phillips' time away from regular football has left him a shell of the player he once was. Playing in one of the most physically demanding areas of the pitch, the midfielder's lack of fitness has left him struggling to get into games, making countless mistakes and failing to impress.