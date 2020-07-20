Montgomery Waters Meadow

Key Information about Montgomery Waters Meadow

New Meadow, also known as Montgomery Waters Meadow for sponsorship purposes, is one of the newest Football League stadiums in England having opened as the home of Shrewsbury Town Football Club in the summer of 2007. Montgomery Waters Meadow replaced the Shrews former home of Gay Meadow which had been their stadium for almost 100 years.

The stadium holds 9,875 spectators with a mixture of seating and safe-standing, and the stadium can be increased to over 10,000 with temporary seating if required. Montgomery Waters Meadow is divided into four notable stands; the Roland Wycherley Stand (named after the club chairman), the Salop Leisure Stand, the DM Recruitment Stand, and the Assist Group Stand.

A history of Montgomery Waters Meadow

Proposals to move to a new stadium site at Oteley Road were first discussed in the late 1990s, and planning permission was finally granted in September 2003. Montgomery Waters Meadow was designed by WDW Partnership architects with the project awarded to Hall Construction at a cost of over £11m. Construction of the new stadium was complete in time for the 2007-08 Football League Two season.

To begin with, the stadium had no official name during the Shrews first season at their new home; however, sport kit manufacturer ‘Prostar’ struck up a partnership with the Shropshire located side, and a four-year naming-rights deal was agreed in the summer of 2018.

The club were not keen on sticking with the unofficial ‘New Meadow’ name of the stadium as they preferred to link it to their old ground. Despite this, their sponsorship with Prostar ended two years earlier than planned and new sponsors Greenhous gave supporters the chance to vote for a new stadium name with Meadow.

Unoriginally, the ground was renamed as Greenhous Meadow until the company announced that they would be ending their sponsorship with the club and stadium in late 2016. Local firm, Montgomery Waters agreed a new naming-rights deal with Shrewsbury in July 2017, subsequently the ground is currently renamed as Montgomery Waters Meadow.

In September 2014, Shrewsbury drew Premier League side Chelsea at home in the League Cup Fourth Round, and the club experienced a very high demand for tickets as expected. As a result, Shrewsbury erected a temporary season in two corners between the existing stands to maintain segregation between both sets of supporters.

The match sold out on the first day of general sale, and the temporary capacity was raised to 10,361 for a one-off game. This meant that Shrewsbury attracted their record attendance at Montgomery Waters Meadow – one which still stands at an impressive 10,210.

Tickets to Watch Shrewsbury Town at Montgomery Waters Meadow

Adult matchday tickets range from £20-22, seniors/disables/students/young adults from £15-17, 12-18s from £8-12, and under-12s go free with an adult or senior. Adult season tickets are priced from £315-465.

