Recruitment has been rather hit-and-miss at Goodison Park over these past several years. Everton know that improvements are needed, and will hope that The Friedkin Group will turn the ship around when they complete their purchase of Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake.

One of the most pressing concerns, aside from Sean Dyche's future as first-team manager, has got to be the club's attacking threat - or lack thereof.

Everton's attack needs a rehaul

Everton have been one of the least effective attacking outfits in the Premier League this season, and though Dominic Calvert-Lewin isn't scoring, having blanked across eight matches, Dyche's pragmatic tactics have failed to inspire synergy or success from a frontal standpoint.

Premier League: Least Goals Scored (24/25) Rank Team Position Goals Scored 15. Newcastle 10th 13 15= Man United 12th 13 17= Ipswich Town 18th 13 18. Everton 16th 10 18= Crystal Palace 19th 10 20. Southampton 20th 9 Stats via BBC Sport

Everton desperately need to conjure up some fresh inspiration from somewhere, but it doesn't look like it's going to be from Calvert-Lewin. Beto carried a threat of sorts, but he too doesn't emit the kind of aura that suggests he will shape into a free-scoring phenomenon.

Everton actually signed an up-and-coming talent over a year ago to bolster their frontline, but Youssef Chermiti's time at Goodison Park has been ineffective thus far.

TFG should brutally cash in on Youssef Chermiti

Chermiti had surgery on a foot injury at the start of August, just before the start of the 2024/25 season, in what has proved to be a detrimental blow to his chances of making a positive impression at senior level so far.

Last term, Chermiti completed 20 appearances for Everton but only started once in the Premier League and failed to score a single goal - though he did pick up four yellow cards. Though he was viewed as a project-type signing, the £15m fee paid to Sporting Lisbon should provide Dyche with a greater return.

Already, the 20-year-old striker is showing little promise of cementing a starring role in Everton's first team in the years to come, though fans will hold onto hopes of an exciting return to action soon, with Dyche confirming that he is back in training.

When Chermiti joined the Merseysiders, he claimed that it was "a big move for me," but now he faces a fight to even secure a future at the club, with Everton's decision to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea in the summer something that could thwart him in establishing himself.

As per Football Transfers, the Portuguese talent, who stands at 6 foot 4, is currently worth just £3m, marking a steep decline from the fee that was forked out for his services only one year ago.

Let's see how it pans out, but Everton may well have put Chermiti on the backseat already, with his dropped market value hardly an indicator of things going well.

With the January transfer window looming, it remains to be seen whether a loan exit could be on the cards in the New Year, with journalist Chris Beesley predicting back in September that the struggling striker may "now be loaned out in the second half of the season", when he is back to full fitness.

Whatever occurs in 2025, the £15m signing certainly needs something to help kickstart his floundering Toffees career.