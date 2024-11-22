Everton are 16th in the Premier League standings, three points clear of Ipswich Town at the rim of the relegation zone. Sean Dyche's side have had comparative success over the past two months, though only because they dismally lost their opening four fixtures.

How will the Toffees fare throughout the December period? Winter has arrived, and with it, the chilling realisation that some of the division's heaviest hitters will take on Everton before the new year is upon us.

Everton's Remaining Premier League Fixtures in 2024 Date Opponent Venue 23/11/24 Brentford Goodison Park 01/12/24 Man United Old Trafford 04/12/243 Wolves Molineux 07/12/24 Liverpool Goodison Park 14/12/24 Arsenal Emirates Stadium 22/12/24 Chelsea Goodison Park 26/12/24 Man City Etihad Stadium 29/12/24 Nott'm Forest Goodison Park

It's completely feasible that Everton will face adversity during this run, and though Jarrad Branthwaite is fit again, there are some glaring question marks pasted across the frontline and the struggle to hit a rich vein of form.

Everton's best forwards

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's clinical edge in front of goal, or rather, the absence of it, have caused Everton a whole host of problems this season.

Truthfully, there are issues across the field that are threatening Dyche's hold on the manager's seat, but when a centre-forward fails to provide even a degree of attacking inspiration, it's pretty concerning, especially when the relegation zone lurks ominously below.

The 27-year-old striker, who is out of contract next summer, has only scored twice in the Premier League this season and has missed seven big chances, as per Sofascore. Fitness might be restored but he's enduring a seven-match goal drought heading into the thick of daunting games in December.

Everton's tactical shift this season has limited Calvert-Lewin's finer attributes, but he's still fallen by the wayside and might drag his team down with him, should he continue to hold down the number one spot at number nine.

Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison both bring energy to the team but neither offer even the modicum of attacking sharpness that Dyche craves on the right flank. Dwight McNeil has scored three goals and three assists apiece in the top flight this term but his deployment at the proud point of midfield is affecting fluency and defensive togetherness.

Oh, what to do? At least Everton signed Iliman Ndiaye this summer. It's early days yet, but the Senegalese talent is shaping up to be the Merseysiders' new sensation.

Iliman Ndiaye is "Everton's new hope"

McNeil might be the one posting the numbers, but Ndiaye has added to Everton an electric factor that might just hand the Toffees the success they have been looking for this year.

The threat of the drop zone is real alright, but so too is the prospect of making headway and challenging for a place in the top half of the Premier League, which could be quite the launchpad heading into the new Friedkin Group-led era.

Ndiaye's ball-carrying ability has wowed Goodison Park, but he's not so one-dimensional as to only be a driving force down the left channel. Dynamic and deadly, The Athletic's Paddy Boyland has even described him as “Everton’s new hope.”

Indeed, as per FBref, Ndiaye ranks among the top 18% of attacking midfielders and wingers across the Premier League this season for pass completion, the top 7% for successful take-ons, the top 12% for tackles and the top 1% for interceptions per 90.

A successful take-on is recorded when a player beats their opponent by directly carrying the ball past them while retaining possession.

His performances have seen FBref draw him against some pretty highly-regarded divisional rivals, with West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen considered one with the most significant likeness.

West Ham played out a goalless draw with Everton before the November international break, and like the Blues, are toiling this year. However, Bowen remains a key component and one of the division's finest forwards, even if he's not operating to his full degree.

He's scored four goals and supplied two assists across 13 matches under Julen Lopetegui. Ndiaye, meanwhile, has notched three strikes for Everton since joining from Marseille for a £15m fee in the summer.

It was only last season, however, that Bowen hit new heights as David Moyes' attacking architect, scoring 20 goals throughout the 2023/24 campaign and even being described as "unplayable" by Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

West Ham Top Scorers 23/24 Rank Player Apps Goals 1. Jarrod Bowen 44 20 2. Mohammed Kudus 45 14 3. Tomas Soucek 52 10 4. Lucas Paqueta 53 8 5. Michail Antonio 32 7 5= James Ward-Prowse 51 7 Stats via BBC Sport

Ndiaye has the technical and progressive properties to emulate Bowen and become a superstar within the English football scene. After all, he's only 24 and is showcasing prolific potential despite Everton's attacking woes.

Should he hit his full potential, Everton might find themselves holding one of the most profitable talents in the Premier League. Bowen signed a new long-term contract with West Ham last year but has attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Such transfer consideration has seen the Hammers reveal that they value Bowen at £100m - which really goes to show that patience and care toward Ndiaye's development could bear the richest of dividends in the years to come.

Everton have a long way to go before they reach their desired platform in English football, but if they keep a firm grip on players such as Ndiaye, there could be plenty of reason to get excited.