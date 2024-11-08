Ipswich Town have been on an incredible journey over the last few seasons.

Kieran McKenna has led the Tractor Boys from League One up to the Premier League in a matter of years, and now the club are able to splash the cash on exciting young players like Liam Delap and Jack Clarke, who could be the ones to keep them up.

However, while permanent signings might be the order of business today, the Suffolk side are no strangers to the loan market and, over the last ten to 15 years, have welcomed their fair share of talented players to Portman Road for a temporary stay.

That said, these deals aren't always a roaring success, even if the player in question has the talent, as demonstrated by someone signed under Roy Keane's tenure and is now struggling in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Ipswich's loan stars

So before we get to the individual in question, let's look at a couple of loanees who did excel during their time with Ipswich, starting with a recent one, Omari Hutchinson.

The Tractor Boys signed the then-19-year-old on a season-long deal from Chelsea last summer, and despite being so young, the incredibly talented Englishman took his chance with both hands and made a real name for himself in East Anglia.

For example, in his 50 appearances across all competitions, the Redhill-born dynamo racked up a seriously impressive haul of 11 goals and six assists, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 2.94 games and clearly impressing the powers that be as the club then paid £20m for him in the summer.

Turning the clock back a little further now, another Chelsea youngster who was outstanding while on loan at Portman Road was Trevoh Chalobah, who joined for a season in June 2018.

Throughout the 18/19 campaign, the then 18-year-old made 44 appearances for the team and was so impressive that he came third in the fans' Player of the Year vote that April.

However, not every loan is as fruitful, even if the loanee has the skills to make it so.

Ipswich's loanee struggling in Turkey

So, the player in question is none other than Andros Townsend, who joined Keane's Ipswich on what was supposed to be a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur in August 2010.

He wouldn't even last until the new year, as Harry Redknapp instructed the Lilywhites to recall the then-19-year-old in December of the same year over concerns that he was not getting enough game time under the Irishman's management.

However, while the former Spurs boss was right that his young player wasn't getting much game time, it was because he wasn't performing well enough in the chances he was given.

For example, during his 16 appearances for the Blues, totalling 954 minutes, the Leytonstone-born winger scored once and provided two assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement just once every 5.33 games, or every 318 minutes, which is hardly the sort of form that demands more game time.

Fortunately, this middling loan didn't have a detrimental impact on the 33-year-old's future career.

Townsend's senior career Club Appearances Goals Assists Crystal Palace 185 16 24 Tottenham Hotspur 93 11 13 Luton Town 32 1 3 Everton 27 7 4 Leyton Orient 26 2 1 Birmingham City 16 0 4 Ipswich Town 16 1 2 Newcastle United 13 4 2 Queens Park Rangers 12 2 2 Millwall 11 2 2 Yeovil Town 10 1 0 MK Dons 9 2 2 Antalyaspor 7 0 0 Leeds United 7 1 1 Watford 3 0 1 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Over the following 14 years, he would go on to play for a whole host of major clubs, make 291 Premier League appearances and win 13 senior caps for England.

However, after being relegated with Luton Town last season, the experienced attacker made an unexpected and rather drawn-out transfer to Turkish side Antalyaspor.

While it's admirable to see a player take risks like this in the latter years of their career, it doesn't look like it's working out for the former Spurs man, as in seven appearances, he has lost four times, drawn twice and failed to score or assist a goal.

Ultimately, it's too early to say whether Townsend has made a mistake in moving to Turkey, but one thing is certain: he's not playing to the best of his ability.