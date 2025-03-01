Erik ten Hag's reign as Manchester United manager was an up-and-down few years. He won two trophies during his two-and-a-half-year stint at Old Trafford, taking home the Carabao Cup in his first season and the FA Cup in his second.

However, failures in the Europa League and disastrous finishes in the Champions League and Premier League ultimately led to his sacking in October 2024, before being replaced by Ruben Amorim.

Backing in the transfer market was not an issue for Ten Hag. He spent a fortune, with some signings turning out to be better than others.