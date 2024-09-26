Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was able to make further changes to his playing squad in the recent summer transfer window, which officially slammed shut last month.

It was his second summer in charge of the Hoops, during his second stint in Glasgow, and the board backed him in the transfer market with a number of signings.

Adam Idah, Paulo Bernardo, Alex Valle, Kasper Schmeichel, Viljami Sinisalo, Luke McCowan, Arne Engels, and Auston Trusty were all brought in by the Scottish giants.

They did, however, lose star midfielder Matt O'Riley. The Denmark international completed a move to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported fee of more than £25m.

Rodgers also cashed in on some of the fringe players in his squad. Mikey Johnston, Sead Haksabanovic, Hyeon-gyu Oh, and Tomoki Iwata were all allowed to leave on permanent deals to make room for new additions.

That came after the Hoops boss had been able to ditch David Turnbull, Liel Abada, and Yosuke Ideguchi on permanent deals during the January transfer window.

David Turnbull's time with Celtic

In the summer of 2020, Celtic swooped to sign the attacking midfielder from Motherwell in a deal that was reportedly worth up to £3.25m - a record fee for their Scottish Premiership rivals.

The Bhoys wanted to sign the Scottish youngster in the summer of 2019 but it was revealed that he needed to have surgery on a knee injury, which ended up restricting him to two appearances in the 2019/20 campaign, and they came back the following year to finally complete a deal.

Turnbull hit the ground running at Parkhead with a return of eight goals and seven assists from central midfield in 31 Premiership appearances for Celtic during the 2020/21 season.

However, Ange Postecoglou arrived at the club in the summer of 2021 and the Australian's 4-3-3 system limited the Scotland international's involvement.

In the manager's two seasons with Celtic, Turnbull only started 26 Premiership matches - four fewer than he managed in his debut campaign with the Scottish giants.

Rodgers replaced Postecoglou in the dugout in the summer of 2023 but the Northern Irish head coach's arrival did not result in regular starts for the midfielder.

23/24 Premiership David Turnbull Appearances 16 Starts 9 Goals 7 Big chances created 5 Assists 0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Turnbull started nine times and came off the bench as a substitute in seven games during the first half of last season, contributing with an eye-catching seven goals.

Despite his impressive goalscoring record for Celtic, Rodgers decided that the central midfielder was surplus to requirements in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old dynamo eventually secured a permanent exit from Parkhead as Championship side Cardiff City swooped in to sign him for a reported fee of £2m, which meant that the club made a loss on the deal that they agreed with Motherwell.

Things could have been different for Celtic, however, if they had signed a player they had recommended to them before they opted to sign Turnbull.

Celtic's chance to sign Moises Caicedo

In the summer of 2023, the Daily Mail reported that the Hoops were once told to swoop for Moises Caicedo, who was playing for Independiente del Valle in Ecuador at the time, in 2020.

A talent spotter for the Scottish giants told Neil Lennon to sign the teenage defensive midfielder and claimed that he would have been available for a fee of around £1m at the time.

Celtic did have money to spend that summer. They spent £4.5m on Vasilis Barkas, £5m on Albian Ajeti, and the aforementioned £3.25m on Turnbull, which shows that they would not have had any problems spending £1m on Caicedo.

However, for reasons unknown, Lennon and the club did not opt to act upon that recommendation and, ultimately, passed up on the chance to sign the midfielder for a fee of just £1m - signing Turnbull as their only central midfield addition that summer instead.

One that got away The transfers that nearly happened but never did. This article is part of Football FanCast's One That Got Away series.

Less than one year later, Brighton & Hove Albion swooped to agree a £4m deal with Independiente del Valle, and he spent six months on loan with Beerschot VA in Belgium before his breakthrough in England.

Since his emergence down south, the 22-year-old star has gone from strength to strength and appears to be one that got away for the Scottish side.

Moises Caicedo's market value

In the summer of 2023, Premier League giants Chelsea agreed a staggering, British-record, transfer fee of £115m to sign the Ecuador international from Brighton.

This means that a player Celtic could have signed for £1m in 2020 was then worth £114m more just three years later, which suggests that they missed out on the chance to develop and sell-on a hugely talented player who could have made the club a gigantic profit.

Instead, Lennon signed Turnbull and the Scottish midfielder struggled to start games on a regular basis under Postecoglou and Rodgers before being sold for a loss.

Caicedo made eight Premier League appearances, and scored one goal, just 18 months on from when Celtic were told to pursue him, as Brighton integrated him into their side.

The battler, who was described as "exceptional" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, went on to play 53 games in all competitions for the Seagulls between the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns, before Chelsea swooped in for him in 2023.

He started 33 matches in the Premier League for the Blues last season and showcased his defensive quality with 3.7 tackles and interceptions per game, winning 56% of his duels in total.

24/25 Premier League Moises Caicedo Appearances 5 Pass accuracy 89% Tackles per game 4.2 Interceptions per game 1.8 Ground duel success rate 65% Aerial duel success rate 60% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Caicedo has also enjoyed a strong start to the current campaign for Chelsea, with an incredible 6.0 tackles and interceptions per match.

For context, no Celtic midfielder has averaged more than 3.6 tackles and interceptions per game in the Premiership so far this season, which shows that the £115m star is an outstanding defensive talent who can consistently win the ball back for his side.

His superb performances in the English top-flight, his incredible value, and Turnbull's struggles at Parkhead, suggest that Caicedo is one that got away for the Hoops.