A significant transfer update on Matt O'Riley has reportedly emerged at Celtic, with the Hoops' current stance on the matter being made perfectly clear.

Celtic transfer news

Brendan Rodgers is likely to be content with the squad at his disposal, but that's not to say that there won't be more new faces brought in before the end of the summer transfer window.

Versatile Crystal Palace ace Jeffrey Schlupp has been linked with a move to Parkhead, with contact said to have been made with the 31-year-old. He is now a hugely experienced figure, making 268 appearances in the Premier League, as well as scoring 22 goals and registering 15 assists for good measure.

Celtic are also reportedly interested in making moves for Liverpool pair Bobby Clark and Ben Doak, with loan switches the more likely outcomes considering that the Reds won't want to lose two promising young talents permanently. Hoops legend Kenny Dalglish is certainly a fan of the latter, saying of Doak: "The wee man has done brilliant at Liverpool. He's got good vision, he can go past players and he's not selfish. He's always looking for teammates."

Away from signings coming in at Parkhead this summer, there is also a constant battle to retain the services of certain key players, not least O'Riley. Now, another key update has emerged regarding his future.

Celtic reject fresh £20m bid for player

According to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph, Celtic have rejected an offer of £20m from Atalanta for O'Riley, which is the reigning Europa League champions' fourth attempt to snap him up, following previous bids of £14m, £14.3m and £15m.

The report states that Brighton and Chelsea also remain potential suitors among others for the 23-year-old, adding that he "will not be leaving Celtic on the cheap this summer", with the club demanding more for his services.

It does feel as though Celtic are going to find it hard to keep hold of O'Riley beyond the summer, but it is encouraging to see them digging their heels in as they appear to wait for the perfect offer to come along.

The Dane is a priceless figure for the Hoops considering how hard his creativity and general end product could be to replace, with 18 goals and 13 assists in the Scottish Premiership last season testament to that. Rodgers knows very well his importance to his team, too, saying earlier this year:

"He is very humble, there is nothing flash about him. His peers recognise the work he puts in and the mentality that he has. They know when they sit beside him in the changing room, this is a guy that puts in absolutely everything for the team and that is obviously very much respected."

It will be interesting to see if Atalanta come in with a fifth attempt to sign O'Riley or if another club look to trump them, but the ideal outcome would be to see him stay put for another season.