West Ham United could make the “signing of the summer” with a £33m deal for one target, according to former player Frank McAvennie.

West Ham transfer rumours

The Hammers have been looking to make their fourth summer signing for weeks now, with winger Luis Guilherme, experienced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and centre-back Max Kilman already through the London Stadium door. Technical director Tim Steidten and new manager Julen Lopetegui haven’t had much luck, though, with moves for a number of targets falling through.

However, they appear to be making progress on a deal for Manchester United right-back Aaron-Wan Bissaka, with talks thought to be at an advanced stage for the 26-year-old.

The right-back has said “yes” to West Ham in a deal that could be worth up to £20m, whereas Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Fullkrug appears to be a concrete target in attack, with talks now advancing over a transfer.

With the focus now currently on Wan-Bissaka and Fullkrug, there has also been speculation about former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, currently at Al-Ittihad.

The Hammers had been in talks over a deal and even had an opening offer turned down by the Saudi Pro League side, with reports earlier this month suggesting that West Ham could return with an improved £33m bid for the Frenchman, and that prospect has got McAvennie very excited.

West Ham move for Kante would be "signing of the summer" - McAvennie

Talking to West Ham Zone in the last 48 hours regarding the possibility of Kante moving to West Ham, McAvennie described the midfielder as a “wonderful talent” who was “outstanding” at Euro 2024 and also said it “would be the signing of the summer”.

“Brilliant. It would be the best signing I’ve seen the club do for a while. I like him – he’s the kind of player we need. He just stops everything, it’d be great for West Ham.

“Kante for £33million? Bring him in. He’s a wonderful talent. At the Euros, he was outstanding, even despite playing in Saudi. It would be a dream for me. I’ve never seen him let down Chelsea or France. It would be the signing of the summer if we got him.”

The 33-year-old has plenty of experience in England with Leicester City and Chelsea and has made 227 appearances in the Premier League, lifting the league title in 2015/16 and 2016/17. He has been with Al-Ittihad for just over 12 months now, on £400,000-a-week, playing 44 games for his current employers, scoring four times and registering six assists.

It could be one to keep an eye on in the final weeks of the window, but for now, West Ham’s focus could be on finalising deals for Wan-Bissaka and Fullkrug.