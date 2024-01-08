Sheffield Wednesday look to be nearing towards their first signing of the January transfer window already, with the expected arrival of James Beadle on loan from Brighton now almost a certainty to join the Owls according to reports.

Yet, even with a potential new starting goalkeeper added to the ranks, Danny Rohl won't stop there and could well look to his native Germany for some left-field January additions to further bolster his team.

When speaking to the Sheffield Star and outlining his approach for the transfer window, the former Bayern Munich assistant coach stated that he could well flex his past connections:

"You are always looking and talking to some people. It's not just our former clubs, it's also about the Bundesliga, the second division."

With that in mind, here are three potential signings Rohl and Wednesday could sanction this month to give the South Yorkshire club a brand-new Bavarian feel...

1 Leon Dajaku

The first of three potential transfer targets with this in mind is former Sunderland attacker Leon Dajaku, the versatile German forward adept at playing down the wings or as a second striker which could be useful for Rohl.

Dajaku didn't set the world alight with the Black Cats - contributing towards eight goals from 37 appearances in League One with the sleeping giant at the time - but the current Hajduk Split man could well be up for a return to English football if the Wednesday boss tempts him.

Rohl and Dajaku were together at Bayern for two years between 2019 and 2021, the six-time Germany U19 international even winning himself a first-team start for the Bundesliga giants in this patch of his career.

Scoring three goals and notching up a further two assists for Split this season, it could well be an astute buy for the Owls this month to add Dajaku to their attacking positions.

2 Fiete Arp

Hyped up to be destined for the big-time when breaking through at Bayern, Fiete Arp's career hasn't quite gone to plan after outlandish suggestions that he would eventually take the world by storm as a world-class striker.

The German boy wonder did score a ridiculous 37 goals from 45 appearances playing for Hamburg at U17 level back in 2017, the Bundesliga giants swooping in to sign Arp off the back of his unbelievable goal record at youth level.

Arp never managed to replicate that blistering knack of putting away goals for fun when joining Bayern, with Rohl there every step of the way bearing witness to Arp's progression as coach.

With the now Wednesday boss one for putting his arm around the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri at Hillsborough currently, helping the teenage sensation perform well even with heaps of pressure on his shoulders, the Owls boss could look to do the same with the 24-year-old German attacker even with Arp now matured.

The 6 foot 1 centre-forward has found his prolific streak again in the 2.Bundesliga this season with Holstein Kiel however, scoring five times from ten starts. Could he be a gem under Rohl in the Championship?

3 Remy Vita

The final signing Rohl could make putting his Bundesliga links to good use is Remy Vita, the French defender formerly on the Bayern books. Interestingly, he has even played in South Yorkshire during his career to date.

Vita was on loan at Barnsley during their dreadful 2021/22 relegation campaign down to League One from the Bayern II side, barely sparking into life with the Tykes but showing his pedigree in bursts.

In a rare win over QPR that same season, the diminutive wing-back stood out - winning six of his ten ground duels at Oakwell on the way to the hosts winning 1-0 over the Hoops.

Predominantly playing as a left-back throughout his career, this would be another smart addition to the Owls squad this January with a lack of available options already at the club able to play in that spot with Rohl having to rely on Akin Famewo - who is usually a centre-back - to fill in there on occasion.

Rohl would have to get over the hurdle of landing Vita from his current club Fortuna Sittard, but with Vita familiar to how the German boss operates after spending time at the Allianz Arena together, this could be a move that has legs this month.