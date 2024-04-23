Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has personally set his sights on signing a member of Ange Postecoglou's squad at Tottenham this summer.

Spurs players who could attract summer interest

There are a few Spurs players attracting interest as we slowly approach the summer transfer window.

Exits will be just as crucial as incomings amid the Premier League's clamp down on financial firepower, with Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City all bearing the brunt of Profit and Sustainability sanctions after alleged breaches.

While Spurs are rumoured to be one of the sides sitting pretty in this regard, despite announcing a loss in their latest financial accounts, chairman Daniel Levy will be very eager to balance the books by offloading surplus assets when the window reopens.

Joe Rodon is apparently likely to join Leeds on a permanent deal, according to reports, while Levy is personally ready to accept a £15 million offer for Bryan Gil if clubs come calling for that amount.

Finding buyers for the plethora of senior Tottenham players out on loan will be a top priority, with club-record flop Tanguy Ndombele set to return from Galatasaray alongside others elsewhere like Sergio Reguilon, Djed Spence, Troy Parrott and Japhet Tanganga.

Tottenham players out on loan right now Club Djed Spence Genoa Tanguy Ndombele Galatasaray Troy Parrott Excelsior Alfie Devine Plymouth Ashley Phillips Plymouth Sergio Reguilon Brentford Japhet Tanganga Millwall Joe Rodon Leeds United Alejo Veliz Sevilla

Alongside the players out on temporary spells elsewhere, members of Postecoglou's current crop like Gil, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso have all suffered from a serious lack of opportunities in the Tottenham starting eleven this season.

Hojbjerg's only started a handful of league matches, despite featuring in nearly every top flight encounter, while Lo Celso appears out of favour despite a brief run in the first team mid-season.

The latter has been heavily linked with an exit all season, with Sky Sports even claiming Xavi wanted to sign Lo Celso for Barcelona in January. However, it now appears another big name coach has the Argentine on his radar.

Simeone expresses desire to sign Lo Celso at Atletico

According to Tutto Juve this week, Atletico boss Simeone has expressed his desire to sign Lo Celso from Tottenham this summer, and the La Liga side already have a price in mind.

It is believed they're willing to pay around £17 million to steal him away from N17, but it's unclear whether this is an offer they would accept. During Lo Celso's brief run in the team this season, Postecoglou did hold praise for the midfielder.

"Gio was great," said Postecoglou on Lo Celso one of his performances this season. "He's been great the last two or three weeks. With the amount of injuries we've had and absences we've had, we've needed everyone in the group and everybody who has come in has stepped up.

"Gio was very good today, not just with his work rate but you could see his quality on the ball. His passes through and the one through to Sonny was outstanding. We needed him today and we're going to need him going forward because Sonny goes away now, Biss goes away, Pape goes away. So I thought he was a good contributor."