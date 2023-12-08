Erik ten Hag will be satisfied with Manchester United’s form as of late in the Premier League, with his side winning four of their last five matches.

The most recent victory occurred on Wednesday evening, as they put on a dominant display, defeating Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford. After 15 matches, the Red Devils are in sixth, three points behind Manchester City in fourth.

Scott McTominay scored a brace, and he was unlucky not to claim the match-ball. This made the Scotland Interntional United’s top scorer in the Premier League, with five goals, which highlights the need for attacking reinforcement that can produce in front of goal, especially with Marcus Rashford not firing like he was last season.

Man Utd transfers latest – Donyell Malen

As per BILD via TeamTalk, Manchester United may look to complete a swap deal involving Malen and ex-Dortmund, currently frozen out, winger Jadon Sancho.

The Dutch attacker is rumored to be valued at around €30m (£26m), which is what BVB paid for Malen when he moved from PSV in 2021, after scoring 19 goals in 26 Eredivisie starts.

The 24-year-old whiz is looking for a move away from the Signal Iduna Park and he has recently joined a new agency, SEG, who have a solid relationship with the Manchester club.

Donyell Malen’s style of play

Since moving to Germany, Malen has featured quite heavily, racking up 92 appearances and 40 goal contributions across all competitions. The attacker has played in all but one game for Dortmund since the start of the 2023/24 Bundesliga season, scoring four goals in nine starts.

The number 21 was once labelled as “like Alexis Sanchez” by his Ajax U14s coach, but one of his most important traits is his versatility. Malen can play across the front three, mainly starting at right wing this season.

This would massively benefit Manchester United due to their lack of attacking reinforcements, and the Netherlands star can provide rotation or replacement options for Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund or Antony.

Due to Alejandro Garnacho’s brilliant form, he has deservedly worked his way into the starting XI at left wing, taking up Rashford’s spot and forcing the number ten to play in an out-of-position right-wing role.

As already mentioned, the output from United’s attackers in the Premier League has been nowhere near the standard required at such a big club, with Ten Hag’s side scoring just 1.2 goals per game on average in the top-flight.

Malen will look to earn a place in the United attack and the aforementioned trio all share similar traits that mainly focus on goal-scoring rather than chance creation, as you can see in the table below.

Malen vs Garnacho vs Rashford 23/24 Stats (per 90) Malen Garnacho Rashford Non-penalty goals 0.47 0.14 0.08 xG 0.46 0.29 0.39 Shots total 3.29 3.72 2.98 Crosses 2.70 2.20 1.82 Key passes 0.47 1.79 1.08 Stats via FBref.

These statistics suggest that the Dortmund forward is similar to Garnacho in the sense that he likes to take a lot of shots and provides a goal threat from a wide or central position., which is something Rashford has struggled to do so far this term.

Previously described as “sizzling” by Antonio Mango on X, Malen has registered seven goal contributions from 11 starts at right wing this season, and if Antony and Rashford continue to underperform, the Dutch forward could bench them both if he is to join this January.

That said, regardless of whether he starts or not, Manchester United need more options in attack and the move for Malen for just £26m seems smart. It is a positive step away from overpaying for overpriced talent.