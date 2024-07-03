After missing out on Michael Olise, Chelsea remain in the market for a creative winger, as they look to add firepower to their attack ahead of the next Premier League season.

The Crystal Palace winger bettered the season of all Chelsea's wingers (except Cole Palmer, who played as a right-wing and number ten), making 19 Premier League appearances, scoring ten goals, and providing six assists in 1,278 minutes.

So, as Chelsea look to add that extra spark and G/A output to their attacking ranks, who could they turn their attention to after Olise made the decision to join Bayern Munich?

Chelsea transfer news

According to reports from Dutch outlet telegraaf, Chelsea still hold interest in Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, who is also attracting interest from PSG, Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool and Fulham.

An enquiry has been made, according to reports, and Chelsea seem to be sounding out the potential of a deal for the Championship POTY, as an option for their attacking reinforcement.

However, after the recent sale of Leeds star Archie Gray, the club will be in a much stronger position to hold firm and ensure they get the fee they are looking for in regard to Summerville, with the Yorkshire club probably hoping for a bidding war with such interest.

How Summerville compares to Olise

The 22-year-old had a sparkling campaign for Leeds in the Championship, making 43 appearances, scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists, earning himself the division's POTY award in the meantime.

Of course, it is worth comparing his Premier League statistics the year prior, as Summerville made 28 appearances (1,415 minutes), scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Whilst his output was far worse, the winger showed glimpses of making things happen in one of the "weaker" sides in the league, and it should be considered how these stats improved when playing as one of the more ball-dominant sides in the Championship.

Both Olise and Summerville offer a high level of ball progression through their ability to carry the ball and beat their man 1v1. Olise averages 4.8 progressive carries per 90, and completes 2.82 successful take-ons per 90.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least ten yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Summerville, in comparison, averages 5.04 progressive carries per 90, slightly bettering Olise in this metric, but slightly underperforms Olise in take-ons completed, with 2.52 per 90.

Both players rank in the top 13% for successful take-ons per 90 across Europe, whilst Summerville also ranks in the top 6% for progressive carries per 90, showing his ability to drive the team forward and get his team into attacking zones through his ball-carrying.

Where Olise's quality shines through is with his final ball, and chance creation. The 22-year-old Palace winger has produced 0.42 assists per 90, whilst putting up an xAG (expected assisted goals) of 0.41 per 90, ranking in the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers for this metric.

Summerville still displays good creative numbers, producing 0.23 assists per 90, putting up an xAG of 0.30 per 90, and also actually bettering Olise for shot-creating actions with 6.1 per 90, compared to Olise's 5.79.

The "sensational" Leeds star - as he was described by scout Jacek Kulig - has many top attributes for a winger, with a good blend of ball progression via carrying, creative actions, and ability to provide G/A output. He could well be Enzo Maresca's answer to Olise.