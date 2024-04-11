After speaking with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, talkSPORT pundit and ex-Crystal Palace chief Simon Jordan has shared what else he's planning for the club.

Levy announces intention to secure Spurs investors

As Levy takes more of a back seat running football operations, with technical director Johan Lange and chief football officer Scott Munn taking over in that regard, it is believed that the Spurs board member maintains a key role in the financial side.

For years, Levy has been chasing a Tottenham Hotspur stadium naming rights deal as one of his major tasks, but he is still no closer to achieving that feat despite rumoured discussions with blue-chip companies like Amazon.

Previous reports have claimed that Spurs have been holding out for a £25 million-per-year agreement since the end of 2019, though the length of time it's taken to secure a deal may hint the club will have to ease up on their demands.

There are other avenues of income for the north Londoners, which Levy looks to take full advantage of as he seeks to grow Tottenham even more off the field.

Tottenham's next league fixtures in race for fourth Date Newcastle United (away) April 13th Arsenal (home) April 28th Chelsea (away) May 2nd Liverpool (away) May 5th Burnley (home) May 11th

“To capitalise on our long-term potential, to continue to invest in the teams and undertake future capital projects, the club requires a significant increase in its equity base," said Levy in an official statement after Tottenham posted £86.8 million losses for the 12 months leading to June 30, 2023.

“The board and its advisors, Rothschild & Co, are in discussions with prospective investors. Any recommended investment proposal would require the support of the club’s shareholders.”

Speaking to talkSPORT, Jordan has shared what could be another fruitful financial avenue.

Simon Jordan shares off-field Levy plan at Tottenham

As per the pundit (via HITC), Levy wants to build hotels and "other things" to "gentrify Tottenham beyond all recognition".

“I think he (Postecoglou) is actually saying his ambitions are to win things and not to participate in things,” said Jordan.

“He said that at the beginning of the season. He said ‘there is no glass ceiling. I want to get as high as I can and win things’

“The finances and the opportunity to be better are inextricably indexed. You get into the Champions League, and you get over £100 million if you win it. You have got broadcast opportunities and you have a whole raft of opportunities. You buy better players and you keep on going around that circle until you eventually land on that table until you win something, so I don’t think he (Postecoglou) makes as much sense as he likes to think he does.

“It’s similar logic for Liverpool, but the problem is about how you spend the money. Liverpool didn’t spend big money, they spent Coutinho money and they spent it wisely. Whereas Spurs spent Bale’s money under AVB poorly.

"So, this argument that Daniel Levy hasn’t done the things he should have done will always be there. I said to him the other day, ‘you have a bank balance full of it and a trophy cabinet that’s empty’. He will always have that until they win something.

“Postecoglou and Levy, he is trying to raise some more money. It tells me he wants to build other things. He has seen a revenue model and he wants to build hotels and he tells me he wants to build other things. He wants to gentrify Tottenham beyond all recognition.”