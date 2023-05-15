Tottenham Hotspur fans, and those from other clubs, were understandably baffled when the news came to light regarding their interest in Julian Nagelsmann. Or rather, the lack of.

Many viewed the German as the outstanding option to take over their managerial vacancy, as a young out-of-work tactician already boasting fine pedigree, and all the fresh and innovative ideas to lead a struggling outfit into a brighter future.

However, as of last week, Daniel Levy reportedly boasted no intention of meeting the 35-year-old and did not consider him a contender for the job. Meanwhile, Chelsea move ever closer to appointing Spurs' former touchline hero Mauricio Pochettino, denoting a truly sad state of affairs for the long-suffering fans of the north London club.

Seeing the leading candidate revealed to be nothing more than a concept dreamt up by the media, it has left many confused as to the direction the chairman seeks to take.

Whilst journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke had revealed an alternative four-man shortlist boasting "Arne Slot, Roberto De Zerbi, Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim", fresh news has since come to light regarding a new candidate that has entered the race.

As reported by FCInternews, Spurs have reportedly already opened talks with the agent of Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi.

How does Simone Inzaghi set up?

Enjoying just his second job in senior management, the Italian coach has earned widespread success for his work first with Lazio and now the Nerazzurri.

Having already begun to fill his trophy cabinet with various pieces of Italian silverware, the 47-year-old is seeking the ultimate prize this season and is set to lead his team to an unprecedented Champions League final barring a colossal collapse in their second-leg tie with AC Milan.

He has earned such success with a brand of football shrouded in his 3-5-2 system that promotes aggressive attacking from the wing-backs. Given this was a system Antonio Conte aimed to employ, the squad should take little time to adapt to his methods.

With those similarities, it could be argued that the former striker even boasts a smarter alternative to Nagelsmann, who would likely have endured a long transitional period to uproot a squad that has solely played three-at-the-back, over various transfer windows.

It was brutally showcased in their 6-1 loss at St James' Park just how hopeless this squad would be with just four defenders, which again merits distancing the 4-2-3-1 boss away from the job.

Not only this, but across the two teams he has overseen, Inzaghi has enjoyed a fine return of 258 wins from 442 matches, having scored a remarkable 906 times across this period. He will seemingly not repeat the failures of his compatriot, but instead hopefully find a balance that makes them a potent attacking threat once more.

After all, he is viewed as "one of the best coaches in Europe" by his brother Filippo Inzaghi.

Having spent time at such a prestigious club and impressed, perhaps Levy might be onto something should he prefer the Inter boss over Nagelsmann.