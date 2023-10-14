Across Sir Alex Ferguson's 26-year Manchester United career, the 13-time Premier League winner has tutored a plethora of talented players and coaches.

Many of his former players have become managers themselves, like Wayne Rooney for example, who was appointed Birmingham City boss this week.

So today at Football FanCast, we've decided to list and rank 15 of Sir Alex's pupils who became managers.

They'll be ordered by win percentage...

15 Paul Scholes - 27%

Kicking off the list is 11-time Premier League winner Paul Scholes, whose managerial record has been far less fruitful than his playing career.

However, in fairness, it must be noted that he has only taken charge of 11 games throughout his brief managerial career, winning three of those.

The legendary United midfielder got his first gig in the dugout with Oldham at the beginning of 2019 but resigned after seven games due to 'interference' from the chairman.

Scholes' second role came in October 2020, when he took over as caretaker manager at Salford City - the club he part-owns. His record at the Ammies was pretty decent, winning two of his four games in charge and only conceding defeat once.

14 Wayne Rooney - 28%

United's all-time top goalscorer, Wayne Rooney, has opted against the popular route of a career in the media - post-retirement - and instead has chosen a life in the dugout.

Rooney has certainly not had it easy during his fledgling managerial career, having first received his breakthrough with Derby County, who were in dire straights on and off the pitch.

The Rams entered administration during his 19-month reign and were handed points deductions, leaving the Liverpool-born head coach with a mammoth task of avoiding relegation from the Championship.

Unfortunately, despite a valiant effort, Derby suffered relegation to the third tier in May 2022, and Rooney departed for D.C United that summer.

Having managed in the MLS for 15 months, the former Everton forward is now back in England with Birmingham City, where he'll be hoping to improve his pretty underwhelming 28% win rate.

13 Mark Hughes - 38%

Mark Hughes was part of Sir Alex's first title-winning side in 1993 and was a fabulous servant for the Scotsman.

Having been inspired by the former United boss, the Welshman decided to try his hand at management following his retirement in 2002 and he's gone on to take charge of a whopping 690 matches.

Though, across his eight different jobs, the 59-year-old's win rate doesn't exactly make for good reading. He was recently sacked by League Two outfit Bradford City, leaving the club in 18th after a run of three wins from 11 games.

Perhaps his most notable role was with Stoke, where he managed 200 games, guiding the club to three consecutive ninth-placed Premier League finishes.

12 Roy Keane - 38%

The former United skipper began his managerial career with Sunderland, helping the club return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Keane's second season saw his side retain their top-flight status, finishing 15th, three points clear of the drop zone. However, he opted to resign mid-way through his third campaign after a poor run of results, leaving the North East club in 18th.

A job at Ipswich beckoned for the Irishman shortly after departing the Black Cats, and after 20 months in charge, having won 29 of his 81 matches, he was sacked by Town.

Since Keane's Portman Road exit in January 2011, he hasn't returned to management, though speaking on the 'Stick to Football' podcast, he admitted a desire to get back in the dugout.

11 Mark Robins - 40%

The current Coventry City boss, Mark Robins, is adored by the Sky Blue faithful. Across his six-and-a-half-year second spell at the club, the former United forward has overseen two promotions and stabilised the club during unsettling times off the field.

Coventry reached the Championship play-off final last term before suffering a heartbreaking defeat to Luton Town but his side appears well-placed to once again challenge for a spot in the Premier League this season.

Robins is widely considered as one of the best managers in the second tier and is certainly the best pupil of Sir Alex's up to this point.

10 Paul Ince - 40%

Paul Ince hasn't exactly inspired many with his managerial abilities.

His win rate of 40% could be a lot worse though, and his first spell as MK Dons manager was probably his most successful role, winning an impressive 35 of his 55 matches in charge, prompting Premier League side Blackburn to appoint him as manager.

Ince only lasted 21 matches in post at Rovers, having won just six of his 21 games before receiving the sack.

9 Gordon Strachan - 41%

Gordon Strachan has taken charge of just shy of 600 games throughout his 27-year career as a manager, with his first role coming at Coventry City.

A trophy-laden spell in Glasgow saw him win three Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic whilst collecting three domestic cup trophies.

Following his departure from The Hoops in 2009, the former United and Leeds midfielder managed Middlesbrough and Scotland.

Strachan now operates as a technical director for Dundee F.C.

8 Darren Ferguson - 43%

Whilst Darren Ferguson didn't play under Sir Alex, he of course received an extensive amount of tutelage from the former United boss by being his son.

Darren hasn't reached the heights his father did, but he has enjoyed a successful career in the lower leagues of English football, most notably with Peterborough United.

He's managed an astounding 483 games for the Posh across four different spells and is currently in post with the League One outfit.

The 51-year-old's side currently sit fifth after winning six of their opening 12 matches this season.

7 Steve McClaren - 45%

Steve McClaren was Sir Alex's assistant for 149 games and was on the touchline at the Nou Camp when the Red Devils beat Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final to complete the treble.

McClaren has managed a whole host of clubs and was even in charge of England at one point, though that tenure was short-lived after his side failed to qualify for EURO 2008.

The veteran coach now serves as an assistant to Erik ten Hag and has been in the post since the Dutchman's arrival last summer.

6 Ryan Giggs - 50%

Now we get into the impressive win rate territory of 50% and beyond.

The Ex-United winger, Ryan Giggs, took caretaker charge at Old Trafford following David Moyes' sacking in April 2014. The Welshman managed the remaining four games of the season, winning two, drawing one and losing one.

His first permanent role came with the Wales national team in 2018, managing a total of 24 games and winning 12, before stepping down due to a court trial, which has since been dropped.

Giggs' return to management is close, according to reports.

5 Ruud van Nistelrooy - 51%

Ruud van Nistelrooy was a prolific centre-forward for Sir Alex during his five-year stay in Manchester. He netted a colossal 150 goals in 219 outings for the Red Devils before departing for Real Madrid in 2006.

The 47-year-old has only had one role during his fledgling career in the dugout, taking charge of PSV last season before leaving due to a 'lack of support' from the board.

His sole campaign in management was an accomplished one, as his side finished in second place whilst winning the KNVB Cup and The Johan Cruyff Shield.

You get the sense a return to the Premier League could be on the cards in the near future...

4 Ole Gunnar Solskjær - 53%

Ole Gunnar Solskjær, affectionately known as the 'baby-faced assassin', became caretaker United boss following Jose Mourinho's sacking in December 2018.

The Norweigan instantly brought the feel-good factor back to Old Trafford and was awarded the position on a permanent basis.

The 50-year-old's almost three-year reign saw his side win 94 of their 168 games, though, he ultimately received the sack after a poor start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Prior to the United job, Solskjær managed Molde FK, where he won two league titles across two spells at the Norweigan outfit.

He also had a short eight-month tenure at Cardiff City, though, he suffered relegation from the Premier League with the Bluebirds.

Certainly one of the more successful managers from Sir Alex's tutelage.

3 Carlos Queiroz - 54%

The Portuguese manager was Sir Alex's assistant for 297 games across two spells.

Carlos Queiroz's most notable role as manager was with Real Madrid during their Galáctico era. He took charge of the Spanish giants in July 2003 but suffered the sack less than a year later, after finishing fourth in La Liga.

Though, his win rate of 54% across his 14 jobs is pretty impressive and places him third in the rankings.

2 Kieran McKenna - 60%

Kieran McKenna worked as a first-team coach at United between 2018 and 2021, and in that time he built up a good relationship with Sir Alex.

McKenna became the youngest manager in the EFL when he took charge of Ipswich Town at the age of 35 in December 2021 and has been a revelation for the club since arriving.

His first full season at Portman Road saw The Blues gain automatic promotion with a whopping 98 points whilst scoring over a century of goals in the process and his side now sit second in the Championship having won nine of their opening 11 league games.

The former United coach is now regarded as one of the most promising managers in the country and is already being linked with a move to the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

Should his stock continue to rise, a return to Old Trafford as the main man could come to fruition at some stage of his career.

1 Laurent Blanc - 61%

The former Red Devils defender, Laurent Blanc, has had the most successful managerial career of any Sir Alex pupil, according to win percentages.

The Frenchman's first gig was a remarkable one, as he won the Ligue 1 title with Bordeaux before making the switch to Paris Saint-Germain, where he won a further three league titles.

Since departing the French capital in 2016, Blanc has managed Al-Rayyan SC and Olympique Lyon.

He received the sack from Lyon last month after a poor start to the season, which saw his side winless in their opening four games and with the worst goal difference in the division.

Notwithstanding that, his 61% win rate is still admirable.