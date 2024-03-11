Manchester United are again looking to rely on their legacy to attract new arrivals, with legendary Premier League boss Sir Alex Ferguson personally intervening on one particular deal.

Make or break for Ten Hag

Though Manchester United ultimately came away with three points against Everton over the weekend, it was far from a reassuring victory.

The Red Devils were second best for much of the encounter, with the United fans having to watch on as the visitors racked up a massive 23 shots. Fortunately, Sean Dyche's side were unable to find a cutting edge, but the weekend's results have left United six points outside the top five places and seemingly certain to miss out on Champions League football for next season.

The race for Champions League football Played Won Drawn Lost Goal difference Points Aston Villa 28 17 4 7 18 55 Tottenham Hotspur 27 16 5 6 20 53 Manchester United 28 15 2 11 0 47

For now though, Ten Hag is safe, with United's new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe focusing instead on improving things behind the scenes.

Sir Alex Ferguson gets involved

To that end, it has been reported that once again United are enlisting the help of their club legends to convince new arrivals at Old Trafford, with Sir Alex Ferguson sensationally believed to be 'pushing strongly' for the club to complete a deal for Crystal Palace's transfer guru Dougie Freedman.

49 year-old Freedman is a hot commodity in the Premier League, having been responsible for the arrivals of Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise in south London, with all of the trio having impressed and now being linked with moves to clubs across the top six of the division.

Football FanCast had previously reported on the potential move, with United expected to make a formal approach for Freedman in the coming weeks, but Football Insider add that Fergie himself is 'pushing strongly' for the Red Devils to complete the deal, with the former United boss a 'huge admirer' of Freedman, who reportedly used to be next-door neighbours to the Scot.

The Palace man is understood to be open to the move too, having spent seven years at Selhurst Park. It remains unclear whether or not Palace would demand compensation to allow him to complete the move, with that key detail also currently holding up a move for Dan Ashworth.

United remain confident that Ashworth will be among their backroom staff come the end of the campaign, but Newcastle are holding out for around £20m to let him leave the club he joined from Brighton in 2022. Currently on gardening leave, it may be a situation that is solved by the end of the campaign.

Freedman's arrival would continue Ratcliffe's overhaul, having already poached Omar Berrada from city rivals Manchester City, who will arrive to take up the role of CEO at Old Trafford. With the correct people in place, Ratcliffe will be hoping for a major change in both transfer policy and results on the pitch in the seasons to come.