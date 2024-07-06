Manchester United and new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe have submitted an improved £60m offer to sign a "complete" midfielder for Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd eyeing centre-back, midfielder and forward

The Red Devils and INEOS have already made their first big decision of the summer by keeping Ten Hag in charge at Old Trafford and handing the Dutchman a new contract until 2026.

That has been signed by the 54-year-old, who said: "I am very pleased to have reached agreement with the club to continue working together. Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined.

"However, we must also be clear that there is still lots of hard work ahead to reach the levels expected of Manchester United, which means challenging for English and European titles. In my discussions with the club, we have found complete unity in our vision for reaching those goals, and we are all strongly committed to making that journey together."

Attention is now on the transfer market ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with a new centre-back, midfielder and forward wanted by the Red Devils. In regards to specific targets Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee and Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt appear to be high up on the club’s wishlist.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte has also been heavily linked with a move to Manchester, alongside Benfica’s Joao Neves. Previously, Ratcliffe submitted an opening £51m offer for the Portuguese star, and it looks as if they aren’t giving up with a new offer made.

Man Utd submit improved £60m bid for Joao Neves

According to reports in Portugal, relayed by The Metro, Man Utd have now made a new offer to sign Neves from Benfica. It is claimed that the improved bid is worth €70m (£60m), however, it has once again been rejected, with Paris Saint-Germain also having the same proposal turned down.

Neves has a release clause of €120m (£105m) in his contract, and it looks as if any side wanting to sign the midfielder will need to place an offer closer to that figure, with Benfica possibly willing to negotiate a price following the European Championship.

Currently at Euro 2024 with his country, Neves has also been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool, and former trainer Luis Castro has also praised Neves, describing him as a “complete” player who could shine in the Premier League.

“(He can) play in any championship in the world. (He’s) a complete and very intelligent player. The Premier League is the best league in the world, and not only would he be able to adapt, but he would also play and shine.

“Knowing Joao, I think he is not worried about the next step but about the next game. He had good training at Benfica, but at family level he also had a lot of support. He is very focused. I believe that if and when he takes the leap he will be prepared. He started training with the A team around the time of the World Cup because they needed him, and I told my technical team that we probably wouldn’t see him again. I knew his quality and his way of working.”