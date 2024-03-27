Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are thought to be “planning talks” with a Premier League manager over possibly replacing Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd manager rumours

The Red Devils still have the chance to win silverware in the FA Cup which could salvage what has been a disappointing second season under Ten Hag. An early Champions League exit alongside an underwhelming Premier League campaign has resulted in plenty of speculation over Ratcliffe making a big change in the Old Trafford dugout.

There hasn’t been a shortage of possible candidates to take over from Ten Hag, although his future appears to be a 50/50 call at this moment in time. Initial talks have reportedly been held with Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, whereas England boss Gareth Southgate has also been heavily linked as a leading candidate.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is another to be mooted as an option after impressing in north London, and surprisingly, Brentford’s Thomas Frank has been named as the new top target.

However, yet another new name has now emerged in the last 48 hours, one that could come as a real surprise to some.

Man Utd “planning talks” with Gary O’Neil

According to ESPN senior writer Mark Ogden, Man United and Ratcliffe are now “planning talks” with Wolves manager Gary O’Neil.

Within his report, Ogden says that INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, is leading the attempts to build a new coaching structure with a possible new head coach.

It is added that O’Neil ‘has been made aware of United's interest, with senior figures from the club expressing a desire to discuss his intentions’, however, ‘the role that they may be prepared to offer is not known’.

O’Neil only took over at Wolves days before the new season and impressed in an opening weekend defeat at Old Trafford. Since then, he has guided his side to a number of impressive wins, including against Manchester City and has his side in the top half of the table above the likes of Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Prior to his time at Molineux, O’Neil was in charge of Bournemouth, where he was hailed by pundit Danny Murphy, who said: “I’ve got to give Gary O’Neil a mention. His first managerial post, he’s been terrific. He conducts himself well, he’s proactive with his substitutions.

“He always sets them up positively. They’re not a negative side. They always try and go after the game and he deserves credit again. The team was really well balanced, well structured. It played confidently. It didn’t look like a side struggling down the bottom.”

You could argue the 40-year-old, who plays a 4-2-3-1 system, is still inexperienced as a manager, so taking control at Old Trafford could be viewed as a huge gamble by Ratcliffe and INEOS, but it looks as if it will be one to keep an eye on.