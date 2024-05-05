Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Manchester United to complete the signing of a "wonderful" player with a £60m release clause this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd eyeing new signings

It is clear that the Red Devils need to bring in significant reinforcements at the end of the season, following a campaign that has seen their Premier League form nowhere near good enough, not to mention crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage.

Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer is one player who has been linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford recently, possibly being seen as an improvement on the past-his-best Casemiro, who could depart in the summer transfer window. The 24-year-old has scored five goals and registered three assists in the Eredivisie this season, as well as winning 3.2 aerial duels per game, outlining his all-round quality.

Barcelona youngster Vitor Roque has also reportedly been lined up by United, with the 19-year-old seen as someone who could come in and provide strong competition for Rasmus Hojlund in Erik ten Hag's attack.

There is a feeling that improvements are required for various current Red Devils players, one of whom could be Antony, following an underwhelming season by the former Ajax man. Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is seen as an option in that respect, having stood out as one of the Eagles' most exciting performers in recent years.

Ratcliffe wants "wonderful" ace at Man Utd

According to a new claim provided by Romano on X, Ratcliffe is keen on Manchester United snapping up Palace star Olise this summer, with the Frenchman having a £60m release clause in his current contract at that point:

"Manchester United remain one of several clubs in the race for Michael Olise, as release clause in region of £60m will be active this summer. INEOS people already tracking him, well informed on all details but also aware of competition. He's one of the names monitored."

Olise stands out as a hugely exciting option for United, considering the natural ability he possesses, not to mention the end product in his game, which means he has genuine substance compared to Antony, for example.

The 22-year-old has scored seven goals in just 11 Premier League starts this season, showing how ruthless he is in front of goal, and that tally would likely be higher had it not been for injury problems. He has also been hailed by former manager Roy Hodgson, who said after a game last season:

"In the second half, he was spot on with everything. In the first half, we didn’t get enough out of him and we couldn’t bring him into the game as much as we wanted. In the first half, he was a figure on the right, but he wasn’t creating chances or showing aggression in his play. In the second half, he got it all right in both defence and attack and he showed what a wonderful player he is."

Michael Olise v Antony 2023/24 Premier League Olise Antony Appearances 16 27 Starts 11 14 Goal 7 1 Assists 4 1 Shots per game 2.7 1.5 Dribbles per game 2.3 1.0 Key passes per game 1.9 0.8

At 22, Olise should only grow as a player in the coming years, becoming even more polished, and if United can pip some of their rivals to his signature, it could be a major coup.