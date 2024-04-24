Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set to be sacked by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who already has a "great manager" in line to come in, according to a new report.

Man Utd manager rumours

The Red Devils scraped through their FA Cup semi-final against Championship side Coventry City at the weekend, requiring penalties to set up another final with rivals Manchester City.

United were 3-0 up before folding in the final 25 minutes, something which has put more pressure on Ten Hag’s long-term future at Old Trafford. Ratcliffe said prior to the game that patience is required among the Old Trafford fanbase and promised to turn things around.

“We're not there with football yet. One of the biggest problems with football is you get these new guys coming into the team, they're capable people but they're all on gardening leave. It's a big problem in football. The fans are impatient. It's a journey, they have to be patient. It's not a light switch. We will turn it around.”

In regards to who could replace Ten Hag, there has been a long list of names. Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, England boss Gareth Southgate, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou and Brentford’s Thomas Frank are just some of the managers linked, with contact made with Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel in recent days.

However, it looks as if another candidate is leading the race to take over from Ten Hag.

Ten Hag set for Man Utd sack

According to Neil Custis of The Sun, Ten Hag is set for the sack following Sunday’s display at Wembley against Coventry, losing the faith of the United supporters.

The Old Trafford hierarchy, including Ratcliffe, witnessed the ‘turning of the tide in person’, with the Dutchman set to be let go in the summer, even if they lift the FA Cup next month.

Custis adds that former Chelsea manager Graham Potter is in pole position to come in for Ten Hag, with previous reports claiming that Ratcliffe has held talks with the 48-year-old.

Potter has been out of work for over a year now after leaving Chelsea but has an admirer in Ratcliffe, and after turning down a move to Ajax recently, could be in line for a return to management with United. As can be seen, though, Ten Hag has a considerably better record than Potter in the Premier League, so a move could be a gamble.

Potter vs Ten Hag in the Premier League Potter Ten Hag Games 141 70 Wins 41 38 Points per game 1.23 1.79 Win % 29.2% 54% Goals scored 152 105

However, Potter has been called a “great manager” by former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who previously hailed is communication skills. “Graham Potter is very good at communicating with everyone. And he doesn’t care if you cost £100m or £20m, he will treat you in the same way. That’s the mark of a great manager.”