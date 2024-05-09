Manchester United are likely to accept a cut-price offer for a £200,000-a-week star this summer, in what could be a busy few months for new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Man Utd manager latest

The Red Devils, with sporting decisions now down to Ratcliffe and INEOS, have been heavily linked with making a managerial change ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Erik ten Hag will see the current campaign out, but the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City may well be his final game in charge. The Dutchman is adamant he is the right man for the job, though, saying after Monday’s 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace:

"Absolutely. If the right players are available, we have a good squad. We miss almost the whole backline and then we have problems. I will keep fighting. I prepared the team in the best way I could do. It was not good enough, I have to take responsibility for that but I will find energy and prepare them for Sunday's game."

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has been heavily linked with being the man to replace Ten Hag, with the German finding a move to Old Trafford appealing. Meanwhile, England boss Gareth Southgate is also thought to be a leading candidate, with talks open, so all the signals are pointing to a change in the dugout.

Alongside a possible search for a new boss, United could also have a mass player exodus, with The Manchester Evening News previously listing 21 players that may leave this summer.

Man Utd to sell Harry Maguire for big loss

According to Football Insider, Harry Maguire is set to leave Man Utd over the summer as part of their mass Old Trafford overhaul. The centre-back, on £200,000-a-week, joined from Leicester City in a deal worth £80m back in 2019, however, Ratcliffe and co will now accept a £20m offer, resulting in a huge £60m loss (75%).

Maguire’s contract is set to expire in 2025, so this summer could be the last real opportunity United have to cash in on the 31-year-old. So far this season, United have had a plethora of injury problems at the back, and Maguire has recently suffered has issue of his own.

In total, the Englishman has made 31 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four times and providing two assists. However, it looks as if his days at Old Trafford are now numbered, and if he doesn’t return in time to take on Manchester City at Wembley towards the end of the month, Maguire may have already played his final game for United.