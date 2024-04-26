Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to bring an "elite" Champions League-winning player to Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to a new claim.

Man Utd transfer news

United's new co-owner may well be eyeing up one of the most productive windows in recent memory at Old Trafford, as he looks to bring the good times back to the club, already making off-field changes with moves for Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox. This season has been another disappointing one, highlighting the need for reinforcements in various different positions.

Ratcliffe also has to make a call over the future of Erik ten Hag as manager, with plenty of supporters now feeling that a change is required in the dugout, with so many below-par performances on show in recent months. Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim is the latest name to be thrown into the hat as a possible replacement for him, having seemingly missed out on succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The Red Devils continue to be linked with new signings at the end of the season and Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite continues to be looked at as a strong addition at the heart of the defence. Numerous big clubs are eyeing up the 21-year-old, whose head could easily be turned this summer.

Veteran Real Madrid defender Nacho is also reportedly being looked at by United, in what is arguably a surprise update, considering he is now 34 years of age. There could also be current players who are moved on in the summer window, with Marcus Rasford believed to be one of them, following a poor season overall.

Man Utd want to sign "elite" Real Madrid ace

According to a report from Spain, Ratcliffe is working on bringing Andrey Lunin to Manchester United this summer, with the Real Madrid goalkeeper possibly seen as an upgrade on Ten Hag signing Andre Onana, who was guilty of making a bad mistake in Wednesday's 4-2 win at home to Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The report claims that an offer has been made to the 25-year-old's agent, Jorge Mendes, with a number of big clubs interested in him, including Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Lunin has the potential to be an excellent signing for United, having stepped in impressively in the absence of Thibaut Courtois for much of this season, helping his side reach the Champions League semi-finals. He has made six starts in the competition this season, as well as 20 in La Liga, and won the former in 2022, following a win over Liverpool in the final.

The Ukrainian may feel that now is the right time to move on, considering he could be second choice once Courtois is back in the fold again, and if Ratcliffe sees him as an improvement on Onana, it is easy to see a move coming to fruition. He has been hailed as "elite" by analyst Ben Mattinson.

Lunin remains young for a goalkeeper, too, so he could come in as an important player, with some top 'keepers able to remain at the top level until they are 40.