After a difficult season, Manchester United have reportedly turned their attention towards the summer transfer window and a shock move to sign a Manchester City player.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils are entering their first summer transfer window under new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and there's no doubt that he's got plenty of work to do when it comes to revamping the current United squad. His first move is reportedly set to be parting ways with Erik ten Hag, in a move that would come despite the manager's recent confidence over his future.

There's no hiding from the fact that United have struggled in the current campaign, however, and questions were always to come about the Dutchman's future as a result. Yet, if the decision is made to keep things as they are in the dugout, then Ten Hag could be handed a controversial transfer to kick off the summer.

According to TuttoJuve, Ratcliffe and Manchester United want to sign Yan Couto from Manchester City this summer in a controversial move between local rivals. The Citizens are reportedly looking to get €40m (£35m) for their right-back who has spent the season on loan at a Girona, shocking the rest of La Liga to secure a Champions League place.

With Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus also interested in the Manchester City man, it remains to be seen whether those at Old Trafford can put together a convincing enough pitch to their direct rivals this summer.

"Superb" Couto is Premier League ready

After more than playing his part in Girona's stunning rise this season, Couto appears to be Premier League and perhaps Manchester ready. Just not with the expected blue half, it seems. For £35m, United could land a player who can compete and even take Diogo Dalot's place in the right-back role. Describing the Brazilian's start to life on loan as "superb" earlier this season, Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig detailed his qualities.

Now on 10 assists, Manchester City's loss could be Manchester United's gain if they managed to land a shock deal this summer. Still just 21 years old too, the Red Devils may have a solution for their right-back role for years to come, using a player who seems to only just be getting started at the top level.