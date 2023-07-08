According to reports, six Paris Saint-Germain players have contacted the president of the club to complain about comments made by Kylian Mbappe in a recent interview.

What did Kylian Mbappe say about PSG?

All doesn't appear to be going so well in Paris right now. After all, their key asset – the 24-year-old World Cup winner – seems to be angling for a move away.

Indeed, as per French news outlet L’Equipe (via The Athletic), the club have handed a three-page letter to Mbappe, giving him an ultimatum.

They have given him a deadline of 31st July to make a decision about his future, accusing him of unsettling the club, after he

publicly announced that he intends to leave as a free agent next year.

Essentially, they want him to either commit to the club and sign a new contract, or accept that he has to be sold this summer.

Amid all this, a new interview with France Football – conducted during France's June international camp – was published this week.

In the interview, he said (via Goal): "Do people trivialise my performance? Yes, but at the same time, I don't blame them. In France, they saw me grow up, they see me all the time, at PSG every weekend or in the national team. And I've been scoring a lot for years. So, for people, it becomes normal.

"I never complained that my performances were trivialised. I am young and I had the chance to be an observer, not so long ago, before being an actor. And myself, I trivialised what [Lionel] Messi was doing, what Cristiano Ronaldo was doing, what the great players were doing. We are in a consumer society, where 'it's good, but do it again'. And the fact that I'm right next door, in Paris...

"I think playing at PSG doesn't help much because it's a divisive team, a divisive club. So, of course it attracts gossip, but it doesn't bother me because I know what I'm doing and how I do it."

Why are Mbappe's PSG teammates upset?

It certainly isn't a great look from Mbappe to refer to Paris Saint-Germain as a "divisive team", and this evidently appears to have annoyed his teammates.

Indeed, as per a report from Sky Sports News, as many as six PSG players have contacted club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to voice their opinions.

Reporter Kaveh Solhekol explained on Twitter: "Six PSG players have contacted president Nasser Al-Khelaifi this morning to complain about comments made about the club by Kylian Mbappe in an interview with France Football magazine."

Incredibly, he also added: "Two of the six are players who have joined this summer."

It certainly doesn't bode well for the Ligue 1 outfit if their new signings are already unhappy about the behaviour of the club's star player.

And with all this drama in mind, perhaps it will be best for all involved if Mbappe was indeed to depart in the near future.

However, some reports suggest a deal to move to La Liga next summer for free may already have been agreed upon, with PSG even supposedly feeling this is the case.