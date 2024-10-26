A £12 million forward is on course to decide his next club, with the prospect of a "formal bid" from Tottenham Hotspur emerging in the background.

Tottenham face Crystal Palace with winning form restored

Barring their disastrous 3-2 defeat at Brighton just before the international break - a match which saw them let a two-goal lead slip past half-time - Lilywhites head coach Ange Postecoglou will be thrilled with his side's recent winning form.

Related Ange without "very strong" Tottenham player through injury alongside Son He's set to miss Crystal Palace on Sunday with Son a huge doubt too.

Spurs have won seven of their last eight matches in all competitions - including impressive victories over Man United and West Ham - but lowly Crystal Palace represent a tough next task at Selhurst Park considering Oliver Glasner will be desperate to secure the Eagles their first win of the Premier League campaign.

Postecoglou echoed that sentiment in his pre-match press conference, stating that, despite their form right now, Palace remains a very tough challenge for his Tottenham side, who've done well to bounce back from their embarrassing loss at the Amex.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1

"It’s always dangerous in the Premier League," said Postecoglou on facing Crystal Palace.

"You just mentioned the Brighton game, and there’s never a game when you go in thinking it’s going to be a comfortable afternoon or evening. Especially away from home, the Premier League is always challenging.

"As you said, they’re going through a tough spell. I have no doubt they’ll get out of it because they do have some quality in the front third and they’re a hard-working team. I think for us what’s important is that we’re on a good run, we’ve been on a good run for a while, and we want to continue that. And the basis of that good run is how and we’re working and sticking to our principles."

Son Heung-min is likely to miss Spurs' trip to Palace, while right-back Djed Spence is sidelined with a groin injury he picked up in training last week.

While Postecoglou prepares his side for their Sunday clash in south London, technical director Johan Lange is scouting a potential transfer upgrade in the background.

Andreas Skov Olsen set to decide future ahead of possible Tottenham bid

According to GiveMeSport, Club Brugge winger Andreas Skov Olsen is being watched on a regular basis by Spurs. It is believed a formal Tottenham bid could be submitted for Skov Olsen, with the Denmark international set to decide on his next club very soon.

The 24-year-old has scored four goals and registered an assist in 10 Jupiler Pro League outings so far this season, making three Champions League appearances, and Skov Olsen already boasts an impressive 35 international caps.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Milan Posts, claim the player could cost as little as £12 million - despite possessing a "ridiculous" quality of repeatedly cutting inside to hit the mark (Danish Scout).