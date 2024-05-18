Arsenal have reportedly already agreed their first summer sale before the window has even opened, with one Sky Sports journalist making a pretty bold statement this week.

Arsenal players who could leave this summer

Mikel Arteta and Edu are plotting ways to strengthen the squad with fresh faces ahead of next season, but to bolster their transfer kitty, certain squad members face the Gunners axe.

Reports have surrounded both senior first-team players Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey, with the Arsenal duo attracting Saudi interest as uncertainty grows over their futures in N5 (GiveMeSport via FFC). Jesus and Partey are on a combined £465,000-per-week, so offloading them would save the club real cash in terms of their wage bill.

Alongside the aforementioned, Edu could look to sell Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe to fund a move for Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes - who will soon command a temporary £100 million release clause in his Magpies contract (Fabrizio Romano).

Arsenal's best-performing players in the league this season Player Average match rating (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.39 Martin Odegaard 7.36 Kai Havertz 7.15 Gabriel Magalhaes 7.01

The north Londoners have plenty of nominees for the chopping block, and another player who looks likely to be moved on is goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The Englishman has lost his place to David Raya, and it is believed Ramsdale has agreed with Arsenal that he can seek a move elsewhere this summer.

Once Arteta's undisputed number one, the 25-year-old is attracting rival Premier League interest, with some reports suggesting he's even turned heads at Chelsea (Sami Mokbel).

“If I’m Chelsea, I’m phoning up and saying I’ll take Ramsdale; give me Ramsdale, my friend," said former AFC Wimbledon midfielder Robbie Earle earlier this season.

"If you’re not going to use him, because Ramsdale is at the level you’re talking about. Ramsdale’s talking about he’ll have to go and play somewhere if he’s going to be in the Euros. If he’s overlooked by Arteta – I don’t know why Arteta wants the two goalkeepers and all that, and we’ve heard all the reasons behind it – if I’m Chelsea right now, I’d go and put it amongst them. I’d take Ramsdale because he’s at the level you’re talking about that Chelsea need."

Newcastle agree deal to sign Ramsdale from Arsenal

However, according to Sky journalist James Green, Mauricio Pochettino is set to be thwarted in a potential move for the £120,000-per-week ace.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, as transcribed by The Boot Room, Green has boldly claimed that Newcastle have already agreed a deal to sign Ramsdale from Arsenal this summer.

"I’ll give you this. I understand and I found out directly from a player’s agent that one of our players is off to Newcastle and a deal has been agreed. One that has caused debate and divide this season," Green said.

"Do you know who I’m going to say? It is my understanding that Aaron Ramsdale has agreed to join Newcastle in the summer.

"That has come directly from speaking to somebody who I am very close with who has spoken to his agent and he’s said it’s done, the deal is happening."