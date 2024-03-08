Despite Thomas Tuchel's unceremonious departure from Chelsea in 2022, Bayern Munich's soon-to-be gone head coach could make a surprise move back to Stamford Bridge, as reports keep backing that possibility.

Pochettino scrutinised as Chelsea future becomes uncertain

While current Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is expected to remain in west London until the end of this Premier League season at least (Nizaar Kinsella), there is still mounting pressure on the Argentine after a disappointing debut season.

Chelsea are currently languishing in mid-table and the race for Europe is looking like a very outlandish prospect at this point, meaning their season basically rides on the FA Cup and whether Pochettino can clinch them a major piece of silverware.

Mauricio Pochettino's last six games in charge of Chelsea Brentford 2-2 Chelsea Chelsea 3-2 Leeds Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool Man City 1-1 Chelsea Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea

The former Spurs boss hasn't yet completed a full season in the Chelsea dugout but already finds himself at the centre of backlash from some supporters who wish to see him gone.

The 52-year-old was jeered by supporters during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Brentford as some called for his sacking, with Pochettino admitting that he would behave the same way as a fan watching this team.

"It is nothing to complain about, nothing to say, we understand the situation," said Pochettino on supporter protests.

"We need to accept the criticism. We need to try to improve the way we play and the result and try to change this feeling. Hope on Monday the fans will be right behind us and helping the team to win the game. But we need to accept that is football. Maybe if I was a fan, I would behave the same as them because it's Chelsea, and we are not matching the expectations."

In the background, Chelsea chiefs are thought to be looking at Pochettino alternatives, with Tuchel surprisingly in the frame to replace Pochettino.

The Bayern boss is set to leave in the summer and loose links suggested that Tuchel is open to the prospect of making a Chelsea return.

Now, taking to X, reliable Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has shared an update on the tactician's chances of returning. Indeed, it is believed Tuchel has Chelsea "in his sights" and his "greatest" short-term desire is to come back to England.

Called "unbelievable" by Ben Chilwell, Tuchel's reign at Chelsea is seen by most as one of real success, with the club winning a Champions League title at the expense of Man City in 2021.