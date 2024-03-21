A surprise contender has emerged for the managerial hot seat at Chelsea, as uncertainty still surrounds Mauricio Pochettino and his future at the club.

Chelsea making succession plans amid Pochettino criticism

While it is far from a guarantee that Pochettino could be replaced, increased pressure has grown on the former Spurs boss amid a lacklustre debut campaign in charge overall.

Chelsea languish in mid-table, despite spending over £400 million on new signings last summer, and recently lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool - where pundit Gary Neville labelled them the "billion-pound bottlejobs".

There is still hope for the Blues to make something of their season, as they prepare for an FA Cup semi-final clash against Man City soon, and they've already nicked results against Pep Guardiola's side this term.

Chelsea's last six games under Pochettino in all competitions Chelsea 4-2 Leicester City Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle United Brentford 2-2 Chelsea Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool

However, missing out on Europe and their torrid league form has been a reason for Chelsea chiefs to make succession plans in case they opt to part company with Pochettino after just one campaign in charge.

Chelsea have been linked with a fair few high-profile managers in the event of Pochettino's departure, like former Germany boss Hansi Flick, and it is believed that club legend Jose Mourinho would be keen on making a return to Stamford Bridge.

"When you don't match the expectation, that is the difficult thing for our fans to understand," said Pochettino on Chelsea boos during their 4-2 win over Leicester.

"I was talking also in the past: I am strong, I have no problem. We are going to keep moving in the same direction. Of course, we want to create better atmosphere. I cannot lie.

"I hope next game our fans will be always unconditional in [being] behind the team because we are representing Chelsea. The players also, they want to give their best for the club and for the fans. We are in a process where we want to make our fans happy. I hope we can create until the end of the season, a good connection with the fans. I am not going to criticise them, never because they are entitled to say what they want."

As Pochettino pleads for unity at the club, behind the scenes, more managerial contenders are coming to the forefront. A surprise one this week, according to Sky journalist Massimo Ugolini, is former Chelsea and Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte could replace Pochettino at Chelsea

The Italian didn't exactly leave Chelsea on good terms, with the club believing he breached the terms of his contract as head coach before ultimately sacking him (Sky Sports).

Nevertheless, Ugolini has claimed that Conte could actually make a return to Chelsea.

"Conte? He could also return to Chelsea," said Ugolini on a Canale 8 broadcast this week (via Tutto Napoli).

"He would be welcomed with great enthusiasm. Also keep an eye on Juventus: in this spending-review phase is not that he couldn't afford it."