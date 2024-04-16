Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has shared an update on who else could leave Chelsea this summer as PSR worries cloud Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's PSR worries as crunch summer window approaches

June 30 represents a very significant date in Todd Boehly's calendar, as it is the financial deadline for Chelsea to balance their books and abide by PSR regulations, or risk sanctions akin to that of Leicester City, Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Some reports have suggested that Chelsea may have to raise £100 million through player sales by the aforementioned date, and this has prompted reports that the Blues could offload some key men.

The west Londoners have splurged over £400 million since last summer alone, and over £1 billion since Clearlake Capital's takeover from Roman Abramovich in 2022.

Chief among the players who could be sold is midfielder Conor Gallagher, despite his starring role for Mauricio Pochettino's side over 2023/2024. A player in his kind of form would usually be untouchable, but the Englishman is still yet to commit to signing a contract extension.

Chelsea's most expensive signings of Todd Boehly era Price tag Moises Caicedo £115 million Enzo Fernandez £107 million Mykhalo Mudryk £88 million Wesley Fofana £72 million Marc Cucurella £58 million

His current terms expire next year, giving Chelsea just two more windows to sell for pure profit or risk losing him for free in 2025. According to recent rumours, Chelsea chiefs are now ready to sell Gallagher in the summer, with no new deal signed as things stand.

We can't rule out the possibility of more players being put up for sale ahead of June 30, with Shesh sharing another nominee for the exit door.

Sheth says Chelsea could offload Chalobah alongside Gallagher

Indeed, defender Trevoh Chalobah could be joining Gallagher on the transfer list. According to the Sky reporter, speaking to GiveMeSport, Chelsea could well offload Chalobah this summer as he is another academy player who would count as pure profit.

"We also thought that before June 30th 2024, they're going to have to make sales as well," said Sheth.

"So you would think decisions, particularly on some of their homegrown players and their academy players, will have to be made before June 30th. So keep an eye on the likes of Conor Gallagher, keep an eye on the likes of Trevoh Chalobah as well, because selling those players would represent pure profit for Chelsea, which is probably what they need going into the next financial year from July 1st onwards."

The versatile ace's contract runs until 2028, meaning Boehly and co have some power in potential negotiations with interested parties. He also wouldn't be that sore of a miss given Chalobah's made just a handful of appearances.

Speaking ahead of the January window, journalist Ben Jacobs called him an "interesting name" who could attract interest from all over England.

“Trevoh Chalobah will be an interesting name," said Jacobs. "Bayern was his club of destination, but you might find a Premier League club come in. Nottingham Forest tried, but he wanted European football, at that point Spurs weren’t on the radar because they’d just signed Micky Van de Ven."