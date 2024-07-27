Manchester City are closely monitoring the situation of an "incredible" Euro 2024 star, according to an update from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Man City transfer news

The Premier League champions continue to be linked with top-quality signings ahead of next season, with Spain and RB Leipzig ace Dani Olmo one player who has emerged as an option. However, Liverpool are also believed to be keen on acquiring the 26-year-old's signature, so there could be a battle to snap him up.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace maestro Eberechi Eze has been backed to complete a summer move to Pep Guardiola's side, with the England international potentially feeling that now is the right time to enjoy a fresh challenge away from Selhurst Park. There are certain doubts surrounding the future of Kevin De Bruyne, and the Eagles hero could be viewed as an exciting replacement.

Jack Grealish is another player whose future at the Etihad is up in the air following a disappointing 2023/24 season, and Paris Saint-Germain attacker Xavi Simons has reportedly been lined up as an upgrade on him. The 21-year-old scored in the Netherlands' semi-final defeat to England at the European Championship and bagged three assists in the competition.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has also previously been mentioned as a possible summer target for City, but the PSG goalkeeper would only be an option if Ederson sealed a move away, as has been mooted in recent times.

Man City "monitoring" Euro 2024 hero

According to a new claim from Plettenberg on X, Manchester City continue to eye a summer move for Olmo, monitoring him closely and staying "in touch" over a possible deal. Unfortunately, however, it seems that City are not the only interested party and appear to be behind in the race for his signature:

Olmo has always been a player who is highly thought of by many, with Guardiola a big admirer for years, saying of him back in 2019: "He's a top player - he has a bright future, of course. His performance today shows it. About the transfer and the money he deserves, that is not the point. The point is he is an incredible player and I am pretty sure he is able to play in the strong leagues in Europe."

There is no doubt that the Spaniard's stock has risen significantly after his performances at the European Championship, though, with the £153,000-a-week ace one of the standout players in Germany.

No player bettered his tally of three goals, and he also chipped in with two assists. It is easy to see why Guardiola may want him considering his technical ability and tactical understanding, and a tally of 63 goal contributions (29 goals and 34 assists) in 148 appearances for Leipzig outlines his end product from attacking midfield and out wide, with this versatility bringing a bonus to his game.