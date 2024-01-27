Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth says West Ham are also looking at a January move to sign a full-back for manager David Moyes, amid widespread reports they're chasing a forward after Kalvin Phillips.

West Ham confirm Phillips signing and praised for transfer

In some very good news for the Hammers, a deal was concluded fairly swiftly for Phillips, who is now confirmed as the club's first major arrival this January.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window coming towards its conclusion, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

The 28-year-old, who was finding game time very hard to come by under Pep Guardiola at Eastlands, comes in to partner the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez in midfield.

An established England international, Phillips will provide both dynamism and experience as West Ham chase yet another European qualification finish under Moyes.

West Ham's latest rumoured forward targets for January Update Armando Broja January 23 Steven Bergwijn January 25 Ibrahim Osman January 24 Jota January 25 Valentin Carboni January 26

The east Londoners have often struggled without Alvarez when the Mexican is either injured or unavailable, so Phillips' arrival will also provide Moyes with a brilliant alternative.

“We are really pleased to bring a player of Kalvin’s quality to West Ham United,” Moyes said.

“We’ve been big admirers of him for a long time and we believe that he will add strength and competition to our squad. Kalvin is an England international midfielder, with proven Premier League experience. We’re excited to welcome him into the group and look forward to working with him.”

Meanwhile, Match of the Day pundit Gary Lineker has called Phillips' signing at West Ham the most "standout" move of this window so far.

“I think the most standout signing probably so far in the window, and I know it’s only a loan, but is Kalvin Phillips to West Ham," said Lineker on The Rest is Football podcast (via Man City News).

“Gareth [Southgate] really likes him, he has stuck by him through thick and thin even when he has not been playing, he has been fiercely loyal to Kalvin Phillips so this is an opportunity for him and I think a great addition to West Ham."

After Phillips, it is believed West Ham are now chasing a forward for Moyes, with the likes of Steven Bergwijn, Jota and Ibrahim Osman rumoured to be on the agenda.

ExWHUemployee, a reliable club insider, has suggested that West Ham could sign multiple new attackers if the likes of Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals are sold.

However, an area the club are also looking to upgrade is at full-back.

West Ham looking at signing new full-back

That is according to Sky reporter Sheth, who shared a small line for GiveMeSport this week.

Indeed, he claims full-back is an area West Ham are exploring before 1st February, but no mention as to who the club could be targeting. He said: "I think that full-back is an area that they are looking at."

Vladimir Coufal is out of contract next year and currently 31 years old, while both Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson are set to leave at the end of this season as things stand.

The need for new options in that position is clear, so it will be interesting to see which names emerge as targets in the final days of January.