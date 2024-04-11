Arsenal could potentially bring in a big name this summer for the meagre price of £30 million, as a Sky Sports journalist suggests this week.

Edu plotting new attacking signing for Arsenal

As widely reported, sporting director Edu is planning to bring in new attackers when the transfer window reopens.

Members of Arsenal's current squad will feel very hard done by, especially given their fine goalscoring form since the turn of 2024. Indeed, Mikel Arteta's side have scored a quite fantastic 38 goals over their last 11 top flight games, as they seriously contend for a first Premier League title in 20 years.

These brilliant numbers haven't deterred Arsenal from bringing in a new number nine, though, as backed by Fabrizio Romano, who says that the Gunners will be signing an "important" striker this summer.

"The plans that we have for the summer are very clear," said Arteta when asked about signing a new forward this summer, remaining coy.

Arsenal's best-performing players per 90 in the league this season Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.64 Declan Rice 7.35 Martin Odegaard 7.31 Gabriel Magalhaes 7.05 Gabriel Martinelli 7.00

"They were done almost at the start of the season understanding what we can have, the contract situations with some players, and how we can improve certain areas of the team. This situation doesn't change that."

It looks set to be an exciting window where supporters are concerned, given the plethora of reports linking them with a star new front man. Arsenal are believed to be admirers of Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres, with Edu also eyeing Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

Another name who refuses to go away is Brentford star Ivan Toney, and it is widely expected he'll depart west London this summer, with his contract set to expire next year.

Arsenal have been regularly linked with a move for the England international for quite some time, and Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg has backed this while sharing a really intriguing update.

Arsenal could sign Ivan Toney for as little as £30 million

Indeed, the reporter took to X this week and suggested that Arsenal could strike a deal for Toney for as little as £30 million.

Toney has bagged four goals in 13 league appearances since returning from his on-field ban, but he did score a brilliant 20 league goals last season.

"Ivan is amazing in many, many aspects,” said Thomas Frank to Brentford's official website.

"The way he copes with pressure and distractions is amazing. He’s been scoring goals, performing for the team and driving the team. He’s remarkable. I can only talk about the Ivan that I see every day around the place and he’s a fantastic person around the group. He’s got that unique emotional intelligence to be aware of all the players, and every staff member."